Gwent: Rogue Mage is a single-player roguelike expansion releasing July 7

By Samuel Tolbert
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • CD Projekt RED reveals that Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is getting a standalone single-player expansion called Gwent: Rogue Mage.
  • This expansion is themed after a mage trying to create the first ever Witcher, and is focused on roguelike gameplay.
  • Gwent: Rogue Mage launches on July 7, 2022.
  • It's available for $10, while a $20 includes extras such as new cosmetic items.

CD Projekt RED is introducing a standalone single-player expansion for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. Titled Gwent: Rogue Mage, it's meant to introduce roguelike gameplay into the well-known card game, and it's slated to launch tomorrow on July 7, 2022.

Speaking with IGN , CD Projekt RED talked about how the expansion came to be, and how the focus was on providing an experience for single-player fans.

"Rogue Mage came out of us noticing that years after The Witcher 3's release, there are a significant number of players who want a more PvE experience from Gwent," said game director Vladimir Tortsov. Players will move around a procedurally-generated map, collecting new cards and engaging in Gwent battles.

Gwent: Rogue Mage will be available for $10 as a standalone expansion, though there's also a $20 version that includes some extras. The story focuses on Alzur, a mage working to create the first ever Witcher. With that said, the expansion is firmly "gameplay-first," and CD Projekt RED notably does not consider the story an official part of the Witcher storyline.

CD Projekt RED is also currently working on the next mainline Witcher game , though little is known right now. The publisher has confirmed that pre-production has begun, while the game will be built using Unreal Engine 5.

#Gwent#Roguelike#Single Player#Mage#Video Game#Projekt Red#Pve
Android Central

