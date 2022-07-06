ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

How monsoon moisture is helping improve Colorado drought

By Ashley Nanfria
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago
This time of the year can be exciting with not only warm summer days but with afternoon thunderstorms helping to give many a quick soak of moisture. These thunderstorms are fueled by a monsoon weather pattern we typically get this time of the year not only providing us with afternoon activity but helping the statewide drought during hotter months.

After a relatively dry spring, any moisture we can get into summer is needed and beneficial.

From just the last few weeks, monsoon moisture has helped bring back daily thunderstorms and a quick soak of rain for portions of Colorado.

Looking at June alone, southwest portions of the state from Trinidad to Durango and even over portions of the eastern plains through Springfield saw heavy precipitation.

Whereas Colorado Springs and Pueblo came up a little less than average.

Colorado’s observed precipitation in June

Improvements are shown on current drought monitors as a huge portion of southwest Colorado saw a reduction from extreme drought to level two severe drought conditions and improvements were also shown across the eastern plains. A complete reflection of an active monsoon season.

MONSOON WEATHER PATTERN:

Typically with a monsoon weather pattern an area of high pressure sits off to the southeast and an area of low pressure off to the west of the Rocky mountain region, allowing the monsoon plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico to funnel into Colorado, producing daily thunderstorms, but not all are heavy rain-makers.

As the monsoon flow comes over the mountains, the air in Eastern Colorado dries it out, causing fewer rain showers along the Front Range. This puts many areas east of the Rockies in a rain shadow while heavy rain focuses on the western slope and higher terrain.

Moisture from summer storms can also be helpful in keeping large wildfires from burning out of control.

The outlooks for the next three months from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center shows more above average temperatures and below average moisture for Colorado through September.

Stay with the FOX21 Storm Team for updates on our weather pattern and your daily forecast.

