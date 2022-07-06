ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Officer-involved shooting reported in Glendale, no officers injured

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA subject was taken to the hospital...

AZFamily

Police make arrest following deadly head-on crash in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An arrest has been made following a head-on crash in El Mirage Wednesday evening that left an 11-year-old girl dead and three others hurt. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on El Mirage Road, just north of Olive Avenue. El Mirage police arrested 28-year-old...
KTAR.com

Man arrested after roof of Phoenix building engulfed in flames

PHOENIX — A man was arrested in connection to a fire at an abandoned building in downtown Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. Alfonso Martinez, 43, was booked on one count of arson and driving under the influence after fire personnel battled the blaze near Fifth Avenue and Monroe Street, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
AZFamily

Phoenix charter school principal arrested for second DUI since 2016

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix charter school principal was arrested after investigators say she was caught drinking and driving on Thursday. Jennifer Cavalcant, principal of Freedom Academy Charter, was booked on one count of misdemeanor DUI. Police say Cavalcant also had a prior DUI in 2016. Just before 4:30...
12 News

Man dies from injuries following shooting in Central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Central Phoenix early Tuesday morning. After officers arrived on the scene around 3:15 a.m. near 42nd Street and McDowell Road, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said. The victim was later...
AZFamily

15-year-old boy dead after being shot by Glendale police while reaching for gun, officers say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a 15-year-old boy is dead after he was shot by Glendale police while reaching for a gun in a stolen car on Wednesday afternoon. Jose Santiago with the City of Glendale said officers found a stolen car at an apartment complex near 63rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 2 p.m. Police say there was also a 16-year-old boy in the car as well.
L.A. Weekly

Phyllis Kimmel Killed in Car Crash on 43rd Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

68-Year-Old Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision on Baseline Road. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m., on July 1st, per Phoenix officials. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Kimmel was traveling westbound on Baseline Road, when she was struck by a car traveling eastbound. However, the events leading up...
wbrc.com

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man set on fire outside Arizona convenience store

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A man is recovering at a hospital burn unit after being set on fire with gasoline outside of a Circle K convenience store in Arizona. Glendale police told Arizona’s Family early Sunday morning that officers responded to reports of a man on fire at the Circle K at 59th and Olive avenues around 4:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived and found Blake Angerer fully engulfed in flames.
