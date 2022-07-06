Officer-involved shooting reported in Glendale, no officers injured

A woman was shot by an officer in a Phoenix suburb outside police headquarters after ramming her car into his patrol vehicle.
Fiery Traffic Collision near Dysart Road Left One Injured. Police responded to a crash on July 3rd, where the driver of a pickup truck lost control of his vehicle and crashed into two vehicles. According to the Department of Public Safety, the truck driver spun out across multiple lanes before...
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An arrest has been made following a head-on crash in El Mirage Wednesday evening that left an 11-year-old girl dead and three others hurt. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on El Mirage Road, just north of Olive Avenue. El Mirage police arrested 28-year-old...
PHOENIX — A man was arrested in connection to a fire at an abandoned building in downtown Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. Alfonso Martinez, 43, was booked on one count of arson and driving under the influence after fire personnel battled the blaze near Fifth Avenue and Monroe Street, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested after allegedly setting a man on fire outside a bus stop in Glendale, authorities said. Officers responded to a Circle K near 59th and Olive avenues at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday and found Blake Angerer engulfed in flames, according to court documents.
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing felony charges after police say he shot and killed another man inside a Tempe smoke shop on the Fourth of July. Officers say 20-year-old Paris Mosley was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon. On Monday just before noon, police arrived at...
PHOENIX – A West Valley man allegedly yanked the steering wheel of a moving vehicle to cause the crash that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl on Wednesday, authorities said. The girl was one of four occupants in a car struck by the pickup truck driven by 28-year-old...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix charter school principal was arrested after investigators say she was caught drinking and driving on Thursday. Jennifer Cavalcant, principal of Freedom Academy Charter, was booked on one count of misdemeanor DUI. Police say Cavalcant also had a prior DUI in 2016. Just before 4:30...
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Central Phoenix early Tuesday morning. After officers arrived on the scene around 3:15 a.m. near 42nd Street and McDowell Road, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said. The victim was later...
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a 15-year-old boy is dead after he was shot by Glendale police while reaching for a gun in a stolen car on Wednesday afternoon. Jose Santiago with the City of Glendale said officers found a stolen car at an apartment complex near 63rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 2 p.m. Police say there was also a 16-year-old boy in the car as well.
68-Year-Old Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision on Baseline Road. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m., on July 1st, per Phoenix officials. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Kimmel was traveling westbound on Baseline Road, when she was struck by a car traveling eastbound. However, the events leading up...
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for a suspect in the shooting of 27-year-old Christian Barba. He was shot and killed at a neighborhood park in South Phoenix on the July 4, police officials said. Officers got the call for a shooting at a park near 11th and Southern...
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A man is recovering at a hospital burn unit after being set on fire with gasoline outside of a Circle K convenience store in Arizona. Glendale police told Arizona’s Family early Sunday morning that officers responded to reports of a man on fire at the Circle K at 59th and Olive avenues around 4:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived and found Blake Angerer fully engulfed in flames.
PHOENIX, Ariz. –Jordan Gene Hoover, 35, of Sacaton, Arizona, an enrolled member of the Gila River Indian Community, was sentenced on Wednesday by United States District Judge Susan M. Brnovich to 7.5 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
