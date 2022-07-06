ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Holy Angels hosts 14th Annual Community Blood Drive July 12, 2022

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Bend, WI – There is a blood drive on Tuesday,...

www.washingtoncountyinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
radioplusinfo.com

Ride the bus with us to see Night Ranger at Waterfest!

2. General admission ticket to the Night Ranger Concert/Waterfest. 3. Double Bubble at Korneli’s on your first round (August 4) 2. VIP admission ticket to the Night Ranger Concert/Waterfest. 3. Double Bubble at Korneli’s on your first round (August 4) Order tickets at www.hometowntickets.com/kornelis. This bus will sell...
OSHKOSH, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Falls church raises money for siblings in car accident

MENOMONEE FALLS — Falls Baptist Church of Menomonee Falls launched fundraising efforts to help create a scholarship and medical expenses for two siblings involved in a car accident on Sunday. An 18-year-old Germantown woman lost control of her car and struck the two siblings from North Carolina, Ben Reimers,...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI
Society
washingtoncountyinsider.com

TheBiKeWriTer | Interesting notes from the road

July 8, 2022 – AmazingRide, WI – So much interesting adventure on a bike. I would highly recommend it. The Ark Encounter exceeded my expectations in terms of size and detail and creativity. The Creation Museum was thought provoking and I found some small nuances that were entertaining...
FLORENCE, KY
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Museum of Wisconsin Art announces new Monthly Family Program | By Jennifer Turner

West Bend, WI –The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) announces a new family-friendly program, Second Saturday, that turns the entire museum into a destination for art experiences every month. MOWA members can drop-in for art-making projects, live entertainment, and other art-inspired activities throughout the museum. Second Saturday begins on...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Prime Rib & Xtreme Bar Bingo tonight at Bilda’s Friess Lake Pub

Washington County, WI – The Saturday special is Prime Rib at Bilda’s Friess Lake Pub, 4493 Hwy. 167, Hubertus, WI. Bilda’s Saturday Prime Rib special features fresh local beef. Xtreme Bar Bingo starts at 7 p.m. Maybe you’ll be our next jackpot winner!. Reminder – Sunday...
HUBERTUS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Angels#Charity#Holy Angels School#N Eighth Avenue
wearegreenbay.com

Section of Oshkosh Riverwalk to close for majority of July

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to construction activities at the nearby Mackson Corner development, a section of the Oshkosh Riverwalk will be closed for safety concerns. The section, located on the north side of the Fox River from Jackson Street to the west access point at Marion Road, will be closed for every weekday in July, beginning on July 11.
OSHKOSH, WI
adventuremomblog.com

Family Fun at Jellystone Park Camp Resort in Caledonia, WI

We enjoyed a wonderful stay at Jellystone Park Camp Resort Caledonia in Wisconsin. Our family enjoyed the perfect mix of outdoor activities and relaxation. You’ll find plenty of things to do at Jellystone Park Camp Resort for families ranging from toddlers to teens. Thanks again to GoRving and Jellystone...
CALEDONIA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Carolyn Jean (Kappe) Gibson, 92, of West Bend, WI

June 7, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Carolyn Jean Gibson (née Kappe), 92 of West Bend passed away Monday, July 5, 2022 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. She was born March 27, 1930 in Beecher, Illinois, the daughter of the late Henry C. Kappe and Ella (née Fiene) Kappe. Carolyn grew up in Beecher and graduated from Beecher Community High School in 1948. She graduated in 1951 from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing, which is now part of Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke’s Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois, the hospital where, she met her partner for life, Dr. Richard Davis “Dick” Gibson. The two were married on November 28, 1952 at St. Luke’s Evangelical & Reformed Church in Beecher, Illinois. After Dick’s internship and surgical training, they moved to West Bend in 1955 where she worked as an R.N. in her husband’s office and later at Cedar Lake Nursing Home. They shared 67 wonderful years together and raised four sons and one daughter.
WEST BEND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Short-term studies with big payouts at Spaulding Clinical

West Bend, WI – Now is a great time for people to earn some extra income. Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrood Drive in West Bend, is offering studies that don’t require long commitments; one for 6 nights at up to $3000 and one for 10 nights at up to $4000. No outpatient visits for these studies.
WEST BEND, WI
Racine County Eye

Willkomm’s Mobil closes; to be replaced by 4th Rocket Wash

MOUNT PLEASANT – Willkomm’s Washington Avenue Mobil, 6840 Washington Ave., here has closed and will be replaced by a Rocket Wash automated car wash. Willkomm Companies confirmed the June 30 closing on its Facebook page and website. They reported that the convenience store/restaurant and car wash buildings currently on the Washington Avenue site will be torn down. The new Rocket Wash is expected to open later this year.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Wrapping up the cornfield pics – meet the Feucht kids

Washington Co., WI – Knee high by the Fourth of July is an old-timey saying in the farming community; an early visual that could signal a prosperous corn growing season. It’s past July 4 now but this cornfield seems to have something to prove as it stands well over the Feucht children’s heads.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

2 people injured in motorcycle crash in Washington Co. | By Lt. Jason Guslick

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jackson Police Officers and Jackson Fire & Rescue was dispatched and responded to the scene. Upon arrival, it was discovered the operator of the motorcycle, a 43-year-old City of West Bend man and his wife, 43, of West Bend, who was the passenger on the motorcycle had suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Festival Foods announces opening date in Hartford, WI

Hartford, WI – After purchasing the property in December 2020 Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Avenue, is finally announcing its opening date. It was December 28, 2020 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about the sale of the property to Festival Foods. Both parcels sold to MKB Hartford II LLC for...
HARTFORD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Concertgoers at Lifest in Oshkosh have faith, no fear

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Lifest Christian music festival has all the sights, sounds, and yes the smells of all that county fair-like food that you’d find at any other festival. But, it is the heartfelt message of love that sets it apart from the others. “The beauty...
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy