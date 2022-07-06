Charleston man arrested on aggravated battery charges

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police Department arrested Dalton Marcum on aggravated battery charges at a Hucks in Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department investigation revealed that Marcum got into an argument over missing items. He then threw an unknown object at a person, hitting her in the back as she tried to get in her vehicle.

Marcum then got in his vehicle and backed up rapidly, almost hitting her. She walked away. Then Marcum proceeded to speed towards her causing her to stumble.

Marcum was placed in the Coles County Jail. Bond was set at $10,000.

