Vaulted ceilings, top-floor privacy, state park views, cove location and updated! Lay in bed and look out at the State Park for magnificent views of the Lake. Lazy Days has two pools, playgrounds, dog parks, boat trailer parking, covered BBQ grills, security, and on-site maintenance. This unit includes furniture and a 10X24 boat slip right out in front of your unit at Dock 8 Slip R5. Lazy Days also makes for an excellent rental investment as it is on the 3 MM of the Grand Glaize arm. Close to all of the action by water and land. Sellers is willing to switch slip with a 12X30 located at U-R5 if the buyer wanted a larger slip.

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO