Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told CNN that he thinks state officials like DPS Director Col. Steve McGraw is lying. Or did he? First McLaughlin said he’s lying, then contradicted himself. Which is it? Chris says if you look at the record, state officials haven’t changed their story from the beginning. Local officials like McLaughlin, on the other hand, have changed theirs several times. So who’s lying in Uvalde? The Chris Krok Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO