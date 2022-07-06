ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Baby formula shortage showing signs of improvement

By Sanika Bhargaw
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSNGZ_0gWzCOOS00

(WHTM) — The U.S. is still flying baby formula in from Europe and Australia to deal with the shortage. When is it gong to be over? What do the shelves at Midstate stores look like?

abc27 visited several grocery stores and pharmacies to check how much formula they had in stock. The shelves were not completely empty, the way many shelves looked back in May and June, but formula is still running low and most places are limiting how much formula customers can buy.

“Parents are still unable to find the exact formulas they’re looking for,” pediatrician Dr. Pia Fenimore said.

Fenimore is the vice chair of pediatrics at Lancaster General Hospital. She said while we are still facing the shortage, there are signs it is improving.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

“Overall, I think it’s gotten slightly better,” she said. “We certainly expect it to get a lot better in the near future.”

Fenimore said the Biden administration’s efforts to import formula from overseas have helped.

“We’re starting to see those show up on local store shelves,” she said.

Another factor is the Abbott baby formula plant reopening after it shut down in February because of a potential bacterial contamination. The plant’s initial shutdown worsened the formula shortage.

“They’re working very quickly to get it re-staffed and to make sure that the formula that’s produced there is safe,” Fenimore said.

In the meantime, Fenimore is warning parents against trying anything drastic.

“You should not dilute the formula more so that it lasts longer,” she said, adding that could be dangerous for a baby. “You should not make your own formula.”

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

If families are struggling to find the exact formula they need, Fenimore said look for the closest substitute: the formula with the same protein as the formula a baby normally has.

“When you’re comparing products that are available, look for that same protein source,” she said. “That means that your baby will most likely tolerate that formula and you won’t notice much of a difference.”

Fenimore said the current shortage should be close to over in the next three or four weeks, but pediatricians are looking ahead.

“I think this has been a real eye opener both for pediatricians, for parents and hopefully for our U.S. government,” she said.

Fenimore hopes this pushes government to take steps to prevent a repeat.

“Many pediatricians, including myself, are very frustrated and frankly angry that this even could happen in this country,” she said.

Fenimore said one of the steps she wants to see is making sure there have stockpiles of baby formula.
She also wants more frequent monitoring of manufacturing plants to avoid full shutdowns.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Shippensburg man killed in Cumberland County crash

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on July 1 around 5:15 p.m. in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County, resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man from Shippensburg. According to Pennsylvania State Police – Carlisle, the crash occurred at the intersection of Ridge and Britton roads when a Saturn Ion failed to stop at a stop sign. The Ion entered the intersection into the path of a Toyota Avalon.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Reason.com

FDA Finally Admits It Caused the Baby Formula Shortage

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finally determined what's to blame for America's recent shortage of baby formula. More specifically, it's the FDA's unnecessary and protectionist rules that effectively ban foreign-made baby formula from being imported into the United States. On Wednesday, the agency announced plans to tweak those rules so foreign formula manufacturers can permanently import their goods into the U.S., giving American consumers greater choice in the marketplace and ensuring more robust supply chains.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
The Associated Press

Slow pace for youngest kids getting COVID vaccine doses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 300,000 children under 5 have received COVID-19 shots in the two weeks since they became available, a slower pace than for older groups. But the White House says that was expected for the eligible U.S. population of about 18 million kids. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was to publish initial data on shots for the age group later Thursday, reflecting doses administered since regulators authorized them on June 18. The first vaccinations didn’t begin until several days later because the doses had to be shipped to doctors’ offices and pharmacies. U.S. officials had long predicted that the pace of vaccinating the youngest kids would be slower than for older groups. They expect most shots to take place at pediatricians’ offices. Many parents may be more comfortable getting the vaccine for their kids at their regular doctors, White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told The Associated Press last month. He predicted the pace of vaccination would be far slower than it was for older populations.
KIDS
BGR.com

New baby formula recall: Dangerous recalled formula was sold by accident

The baby formula crisis has swept the nation following the massive Abbott baby formula recall from mid-February. The action followed the death of a baby who consumed Abbott formula. Since then, the death toll increased, with authorities investigating as many as nine deaths. And the Abbott recall just triggered another baby formula recall from Shoppers Drug Mart.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Formulas#Europe#Manufacturing Plants#Midstate
geekspin

AI-powered bracelet helps kids with ADHD

Tully, an AI bracelet that improves the emotional awareness of children recently launched their Kickstarter campaign that aims to provide a tech-driven solution to kids showing symptoms of ADHD and ADD. The bracelet is an amalgam of artificial intelligence, biometrics, and analytics that essentially produces solutions for these conditions on...
MENTAL HEALTH
FOXBusiness

CDC links ice cream brand to deadly Listeria outbreak

A Florida ice cream brand is to blame for a Listeria outbreak that caused one death and sickened nearly two dozen others, according to the CDC. The CDC advised consumers to throw out any ice cream they have from Big Olaf Creamery, as well as clean any utensils that may have touched the product. Big Olaf ice cream is only sold in Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
verywellhealth.com

Home Remedies and Natural Treatment for Diverticulitis Symptoms

Diverticulitis and diverticulosis are together called diverticular disease. Diverticulosis is when small pouches form in the lining of the colon. These outpouchings (diverticula) usually don’t cause any problems. But they can become inflamed (diverticulitis) and then lead to pain and other symptoms. In some cases, a diverticulitis flare-up might...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
FitnessVolt.com

The Ponderal Index (PI) Calculator: Height vs. Weight

Being overweight or obese is often thought of as a modern health problem. After all, obesity levels have skyrocketed in the last few decades. However, contrary to this point of view, the medical profession has been concerned about body composition for a lot longer than this – many centuries, in fact.
WEIGHT LOSS
SELF

Why Does My Poop Smell So Bad?

Look, we all know that poop is not supposed to smell good. But if the stench of your stool suddenly becomes so out-of-this-world, you may wonder, “Why does my poop smell so bad?” A stench that overpowers what’s already considered pungent must signal something is wrong, right? Not exactly.
HEALTH
Health Digest

How To Tighten Loose Skin Without Surgery

Saggy skin, a common side effect of rapid weight loss and a well-known body adjustment that comes with age, is nothing to be ashamed of. According to MedicalNewsToday, saggy skin naturally occurs in people around the age of 30 to 40 years. This loosening is because of the lack of collagen and elasticity in the skin that happens as you age. Plus, as you grow older, the skin loses its ability to store moisture. This is why moisturizers become an integral part of skincare routines when we begin aging, according to MedicalNewsToday.
SKIN CARE
abc27 News

abc27 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy