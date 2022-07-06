NC governor moves to further protect abortion access
Gov. Roy Cooper used his executive powers Wednesday to issue an order protecting access to abortion care in North Carolina.
Why it matters: The state is an island in a sea of red states that have restricted abortion access, making North Carolina a destination for thousands of women seeking abortions.
- One third of the patients on North Carolina clinic schedules this week were from out of state, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic said.
Details: The order protects abortion providers and their patients, the governor's office said, by:
- Directing cabinet agencies, including the state health department and the Department of Public Safety, to protect reproductive health care in the state.
- Barring those agencies from requiring that a pregnant employee travel to states where abortion access is restricted
- Directing DPS and law enforcement ensure people are not blocking access to abortion clinics.
- Protecting patients who travel to North Carolina or abortion care providers in the state from extradition.
- Barring cabinet agencies from cooperating with investigations in other states into people who obtained or provided reproductive health care in North Carolina.
Between the lines: With Republicans in power in the General Assembly, Cooper and Democrats have little power to enact abortion protections through legislation.
- The move is also another sign that Democrats will highlight the issue of abortion repeatedly in the lead-up to the November election.
