The newest BA.5 variant of COVID is spreading nationwide, sneaking past natural immunity and vaccinations. And as much as we'd love to be past all-things COVID, it is here to stay and it's being called the 'Houdini' of COVID by some. While people are getting sick in Colorado, Chief Medical Officer at National Jewish Health Dr. Carrie Horn tells CBS4's Mekialaya White we're not seeing a huge rise in hospitalizations or deaths. "Life is moving on, and I think it's great and people are out doing things again. Thankfully, COVID case numbers aren't the numbers we saw this winter. It's close...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO