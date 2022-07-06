ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Wanted Drunk Parolee Leads Police On Pursuit In Central PA

By Jillian Pikora
 2 days ago
Shane Durrell Brown Photo Credit: West Shore Regional police department

A drunk 26-year-old parolee fled from police only to get caught when he crashed his car, authorities say.

A West Shore Regional police officer attempted a traffic stop in the 100 Block of Market Street, Lemoyne at 1:19 a.m. on June 12, according to a release by the department.

The driver— later identified as Shane Durrell Brown, of York— refused to stop, instead he took off, leading police on a brief pursuit, the release explains.

The officer ended the pursuit when he was informed that Brown had crashed in Harrisburg City, police say.

When Harrisburg City officers approached the vehicle, Brown jumped out of the vehicle and took off on foot, but police soon caught up to him and arrested him, as detailed in the release.

Once in custody police learned Brown was wanted for a parole violation by the Pennsylvania state board of parole and they determined that he was under the influence of alcohol and possibly on a controlled substance, police explain.

Brown has been charged with the following offenses according to court documents:

  • Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer
  • Felony Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment
  • Misdemeanor Simple Assault
  • DUI: Controlled Substance - Impaired Ability - 1st Offense
  • Misdemeanor Possession of Control Substance By Person Not Registered
  • Misdemeanor Accident Involving Damage Attended Vehicle/Property
  • Summary Driving While Operator Privilege Suspended Or Revoked

He has been held in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth S. Beckley at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, according to court documents.

