‘Better Call Saul’: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul Each Have 2 Scenes

By Fred Topel
 3 days ago

Breaking Bad fans have been waiting for the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman ever since Better Call Saul confirmed Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would appear in the prequel. Details are still scant, but Cranston just shared some definitive information about how many scenes he and Paul would appear in on Better Call Saul Season 6.

L-R: Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul | Ursula Coyote/AMC

Cranston was a guest on the Basic podcast on July 6 to discuss Breaking Bad. Even the hosts of Basic wanted to know about Better Call Saul, so Cranston teased his upcoming episodes, shot under a veil of secrecy. Better Call Saul Season 6 returns July 11 on AMC.

Bryan Cranston reveals how many ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 episode he and Aaron Paul are in

Better Call Saul takes place before Breaking Bad, but season 6 is catching up to the beginning of its predecessor. Cranston said the overlap involves three scenes, two for himself and Paul.

“There’s a scene that Aaron is in without me and there’s a scene I’m in without him,” Cranston said on Basic. “Then there’s a scene where we’re both in. So there’s three scenes to come. It’s pretty cool.”

‘Better Call Saul’ brought Walter White and Jesse Pinkman back under a veil of secrecy

Cranston revealed that he and Paul filmed their scenes in April of 2021, months before Bob Odenkirk had a heart attack on set. That was a long time to keep it a secret. He shared the lengths to which Better Call Saul Season 6 went to hide the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

So they flew us privately into Albuquerque, went to a private area of the airport. As soon as we got off the plane, there was an SUV waiting for us at the steps. So the last step onto the tarmac was two steps and into the car. We were completely cloaked and we were driven – it was exciting because no one knew or could know that we were in town. We were there for four days and we went to an airbnb where he had the upper floor, I had the bottom floor. THere we stayed. We were not allowed to leave. We had food brought into us by the production. There was a coffee pot and things that we needed. I brought my little stretchies so I could do some exercise but we’re not allowed to leave. The SUV would show up, we’d get into the van and drive to the studio.

Bryan Cranston, Basic podcast, 7/6/22

Season 6 is still a mystery to the ‘Breaking Bad’ stars

Cranston added that he and Paul filmed their scenes out of sequence, as Better Call Saul continued filming throughout the summer. A scheduling window necessitated Paul and White to return to Albuquerque when they did. As such, even Cranston doesn’t know where in Better Call Saul Season 6 their scenes appear.

“To be honest with you, because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence, I don’t even know what episodes we’re in,” Cranston said. “You’re going to find out.”

