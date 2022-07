I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve texted, Slack’d, or posted the above sentence in the past couple weeks. No, it’s not me remarking on my own mental health — although, sheesh — but rather Josh Donaldson, who’s triple slashed .222/.313/.373 in 2022, after coming over from the Twins in a deal that I thought the Yankees would come out ahead in.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO