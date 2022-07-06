ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Communities come together to support family after loss of child at Mandan parade

By Erika Craven
KFYR-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two communities have been left reeling after a life was taken too soon. Six-year-old Mabel Askay just finished kindergarten. She’s from Ventura, California but was visiting relatives in North Dakota for the Fourth of July holiday. For many, the typically joyful Mandan Independence Day...

Comments / 2

Gaynor V. Henry
2d ago

Ummmm, I’m pretty sure it isn’t going to cost near that to get home to California. Shouldn’t it be about the little girl, not about a windfall for the family?

Reply(1)
2
 

