In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that teams are starting to reach out to the Calgary Flames about the availability of Matthew Tkachuk. Is it possible the Flames lose both Johnny Gaudreau and Tkachuk in the same offseason? Meanwhile, Vladimir Tarasenko trade talk has picked up again. What’s going on with Kirill Kaprizov and his status in Russia? Finally, Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland spoke with media at the draft and provided a number of updates and Ron Hextall did the same regarding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO