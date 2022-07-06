ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stranger Things creators are making a Death Note show for Netflix

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c30xS_0gWz8pt600

The last two episodes of the penultimate season of Stranger Things hit Netflix on Friday. The stage is now set for an epic finale in season 5, but we don’t expect to see it until 2024. In the meantime, co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer are beginning to share their plans for life after Stranger Things, and those plans involve a live-action Death Note show on Netflix.

Live-action Death Note show on Netflix

The Duffer Brothers announced their new production company, Upside Down Productions, this week. The company will work on film and television projects as part of the duo’s overall deal with Netflix. Hilary Leavitt (Orphan Black, Ozark) will run the company.

The Duffers say their future projects “will aim to create the kind of stories that inspired the Duffers growing up – stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism.”

They also took the opportunity to announce five projects in active development. The first of the projects is an all-new live-action TV adaptation of the Japanese manga and anime Death Note. The Duffers’ original series doesn’t have any connection to Adam Wingard’s poorly-reviewed film adaptation aside from the source material.

Death Note was one of the most popular and highest-rated manga of the 2000s. The anime adaptation faithfully adapted Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata’s story and received critical acclaim as well. Before Attack on Titan, Death Note was one of Japan’s biggest crossover hits, and inspired video games, light novels, and even a musical.

The original manga follows a brilliant student named Light Yagami. He discovers a notebook with the power to kill anyone whose name he writes on its pages. As he attempts to reshape the world, a police task force led by a detective named L tries to hunt him down.

Other projects from the Duffer Brothers

Here’s everything else currently in the works at Upside Down Productions:

  • An original series from Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance).
  • A series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub‘s The Talisman.
  • A new stage play set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things.
  • A live-action Stranger Things spin-off series based on an original idea by The Duffer Brothers.

While the Duffer Brothers came up with the idea for the Stranger Things spin-off, they won’t necessarily run the show. They are about ready to move on.

“The idea, ultimately, is to pass the baton to someone else, someone who’s hopefully really talented and passionate,” they revealed on Happy Sad Confused. “Even the idea of Ross and I, say, doing a pilot and leaving it, it just feels silly to me. You really need to be there from the beginning to end. I think we need to find a partner to help us with that.”

None of these projects have a release date yet.

More Netflix coverage: For more Netflix news, check out the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

More People Should Watch The Best Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video

A quick heads up: I'm about to gush about The Expanse. Slather it with praise, even. But before I do, here are some things that are not good about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do...
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Netflix Signs Johnny Depp For First Role Since The Trial

Until a few days ago, the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard libel trial felt like a distant memory. After all, Heard was found liable in all three matters raised but the saga continues once again as Heard is seeking for a judge to overturn the verdict. This is all to do with comments Depp made about his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Stranger Things: Duffer Brothers React to Millie Bobby Brown Calling Them "Sensitive Sallies" For Not Killing More Characters

The fourth season of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix, marking the penultimate season of the beloved series. The final two episodes dropped last week and there were some big deaths that had some fans crying and other fans cheering online. However, not as many characters died as folks initially thought. While most fans were sighing with relief when the season ended, there's one person who wanted a little more bloodshed. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) spoke with The Wrap back in May and called Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, "sensitive Sallies" for not killing more characters like Game of Thrones.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
Person
Ross Duffer
Person
Peter Straub
Person
Adam Wingard
Cinemablend

HBO Just Cancelled A TV Series After Its First Season Was Roasted By Critics

HBO finally premiered its television adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife back in May, nearly four years after it was initially announced in 2018 with former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat at the helm. Despite adapting a popular novel that already inspired a successful film, the six-episode first season was panned by critics, and now the network has officially confirmed that there won’t be a second season.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Death Note#Television#Upside Down Productions#Japanese
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Lands Major New Role in Apple TV Series

One former star of the wildly popular Netflix series Ozark is headed to another streaming platform, taking a role in the upcoming Apple TV + series, The Big Cigar. Joining the all-star lineup already set to star in the series is Marc Menchaca. TV fans know Menchaca well as Russ Langmore, the uncle of Julia Garner’s Ozark character, Ruth Langmore.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'Totally blown away': Metallica reveal how they reacted to THAT Stranger Things scene featuring Master of Puppets and declare it an 'incredible honor'

Metallica are 'beyond psyched' to have Master of Puppets feature in Stranger Things. The heavy metal band - made up of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo - are big fans of Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) rendition of their 1986 track in the final episode of the Netflix sci-fi show's fourth season when he and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) are deployed to lure and distract the demobats out of the Upside Down to ensure Steve, Nancy and Robin's safety.
MUSIC
TechRadar

Stranger Things 4 Vol.2 complaints pour in as #1 show breaks Netflix

The launch of the second instalment of the fourth season of Stranger Things left Netflix broken, literally. The final two episodes of the show's fourth run arrived on the streaming giant at 8am this morning (July 1), which is 3am in Eastern time. At that precise moment, Downdetector (opens in new tab), the go-to resource for all outages suffered by the world's biggest websites, saw a massive spike in reported problems in accessing Netflix.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Trailer Release Date Revealed

The end is near. The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer will release during the show's final series Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, returning as an in-person convention in July after back-to-back years of virtual events due to the coronavirus pandemic. After an April teaser trailer (above) revealed the first look at the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead — concluding with the series finale this fall — AMC confirmed Thursday the network will debut the official full Walking Dead Season 11C trailer on Friday, July 22. The Comic-Con panel trailer is expected to announce when The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Part 3 premieres on AMC and AMC+.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Taika Waititi Says He Asked Natalie Portman If She Ever Wanted to Be in ‘Star Wars': ‘I Forgot About Those Ones!’

Taika Waititi may be headed to a galaxy far, far away — or at least, a different galaxy than the Marvel one we’ve seen him in so far — but that doesn’t mean he remembers everything about “Star Wars.” In fact, he totally forgot that his “Thor: Love and Thunder” co-star Natalie Portman was in the prequels — and accidentally told her so.
MOVIES
BGR.com

You need to watch this creepy Netflix investigative docuseries

The US government last year released a highly anticipated report on UFOs that, to the confusion of many, was inconclusive about nearly all of the purported UFO sightings that the report examined. And that wasn’t the only thing that left some observers scratching their heads. Just a few days ago, a former Defense Department astrophysicist — who’s also associated with the reality TV series The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch — claimed to be the chief scientist for the UFO study that was mandated by Congress.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

BGR.com

330K+
Followers
9K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy