ACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed while riding in a car in Tacoma, Washington. The Tacoma Police Department said on Twitter at about 1 p.m. Wednesday that juveniles were inside a car near 19th and Martin Luther King Jr. Way in the Hilltop neighborhood when someone shot at them.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO