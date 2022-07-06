ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for four counties

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for four Iowa counties in response to severe weather that occurred on Tuesday. State resources can now be utilized to respond to...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 1

Related
3 News Now

Iowa Republicans maintain voter registration lead following primary

Iowa’s Republican Party grew in ranks by almost 25,000 voters between June and July, new voting registration data shows. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office reported that more than 681,871 Iowans are registered Republicans in July 2020, compared to more than 597,120 registered Democrats. The rest of the state’s nearly 1,850,000 registered voters are independents or third-party.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

DNR issues 13 toxic beach warnings for July 1-8

From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water, most commonly in Iowa from livestock sources.
Western Iowa Today

24-Hour Waiting Period For Abortions Has Started In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s attorney general says a 24-hour waiting period for abortions will be enforced statewide starting today (Friday). The Iowa Supreme Court ruled the waiting period was constitutional June 17th. Iowa abortion providers will schedule two appointments – at least a day apart – the first to certify the patient had an ultrasound and was given the option to see the image and the second for the abortion procedure. The court rejected a request from the governor to reopen the case earlier this week. She wanted the justices to consider a new legal standard making it harder to find other abortion restrictions unconstitutional.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Republicans see boost in registrations in Iowa after June primary

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republicans saw a boost in new registrations in Iowa after the June primary. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office releases voter registration data monthly. From June to July of this year, the Republican Party in Iowa gained more than 24,000 voters. Democrats gained just...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Hancock, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
iowapublicradio.org

A 24-hour abortion waiting period is now enforceable in Iowa

A 24-hour abortion waiting period is enforceable in Iowa as of Friday, according to the state attorney general. The law requires people seeking an abortion to get two separate appointments at least 24 hours apart. At the first appointment, providers have to get written certification from the patient that they...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Hundreds of Iowa nursing home complaints go uninvestigated for months

Connie Roundy (inset photos) was a resident of Rose Vista Home in Woodbine in January 2020, when her granddaughter complained to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals about issues at the home. The complaint wasn't investigated until March 2021, six months after Roundy had died. (Documents from Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals; photos courtesy of Kimberly Jacob)
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
KCRG.com

Unemployment cuts in Iowa may hurt construction workers

Bob and Joan with Culver's Greenhouse talk about watering your plants. Next week marks 10 years since two Evansdale girls were abducted. Next week marks a somber anniversary in the Cedar Valley. Rail Explorers experience coming to Iowa. Updated: 3 hours ago. Boone, Iowa will soon be the home to...
EVANSDALE, IA
KCCI.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Iowa in latest report

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say one-third of Americans now live in a county with a high level of COVID-19 infections, which means they recommend wearing masks inside. Johns Hopkins, which also tracks COVID-19 cases, says new cases have gone up about 10...
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Iowa’s new elder abuse law takes effect

DES MOINES — Iowa’s new elder abuse law went into effect on Friday. Those who pushed for its passage hope victims are aware of the added protections and will speak up about their situation, and supporters said the law covers a lot of gaps in state statute dealing with elder abuse.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa's 24-hour waiting period for abortions could soon take effect

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa law requiring people to wait 24 hours to get an abortion could soon take effect. Friday was the earliest the state supreme court could issue a procedendo, but didn't. That procedendo would send the case back to Johnson County District Court, where it was originally heard, making it law, according to the Iowa Attorney General's Office.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proclamation#Disaster Recovery#Politics State#Politics Governor
joynealkidney.com

Iowa’s M and M Divide

Iowa might not have the Continental Divide, the mountainous line that determines whether the rivers of the nation run toward the Pacific or Atlantic Oceans. But we have our own M and M Divide, marking the line for Iowa watersheds toward the Missouri River on the west or the Mississippi on the east.
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Another derecho rips through N'West Iowa

REGIONAL—The windstorm Tuesday, July 5, caused plenty of damage and brought down numerous branches, including the tallest tree in O’Brien County. The collapse of the 150-foot behemoth in Sutherland also took down surrounding power lines, discharging the electricity in the city of 650 for about five hours. Joel...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Bill strengthens Iowa elder abuse laws

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As of July 1, 2022 Senate File 522 has put specific criminal penalties for elder abuse into Iowa law. Prior to the adoption of this bill, first passed by a bipartisan vote in the Iowa legislature in April and signed into law by Governor Reynolds in June, there were no specific criminal charges tied to elder abuse. Previously, victims of elder abuse could sue their abusers to get courts to block them from having contact or any form of authority over them. These crimes would fall under general assault, abuse, and theft laws, some cases were also considered “dependent adult abuse” and would require a specific dependent-caregiver relationship to press charges.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Farmer Fined After Ignoring Manure Plan For Years

Farmers in Iowa must follow state laws when it comes to land application of manure. These laws are in place to keep manure out of waterways and protect environmentally sensitive areas. One of the regulations that are in place when it comes to manure application is the amount you can...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Davenport Journal

Gov. Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff Monday from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams who died as a result of a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3

North Liberty, IOWA – According to the state officials, Sergeant John Williams’ funeral is being held at Grace Community Church in North Liberty on Monday, July 11 at 10:00 a.m. Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex....
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, July 8th, 2022

(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the Guide-Link Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus. Police took 23-year-old Nezzy Conway of Iowa City into custody at Guide-Link, where they say he’d assaulted officers and staff with a machete. A bomb squad from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office removed the two explosives. Conway is jailed and faces a list of charges, including terrorism.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy