Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for four counties

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As of July 1, 2022 Senate File 522 has put specific criminal penalties for elder abuse into Iowa law. Prior to the adoption of this bill, first passed by a bipartisan vote in the Iowa legislature in April and signed into law by Governor Reynolds in June, there were no specific criminal charges tied to elder abuse. Previously, victims of elder abuse could sue their abusers to get courts to block them from having contact or any form of authority over them. These crimes would fall under general assault, abuse, and theft laws, some cases were also considered “dependent adult abuse” and would require a specific dependent-caregiver relationship to press charges.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO