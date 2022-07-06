OPD to Hold Gun and Fireworks Amnesty Day Next Month

(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Fire Department officially opens the new Fire Station 31 Thursday morning. The cost to build the new Station 31, located at 34th and Q, was approximately $5 Million and this money came from the Capital Improvement Program and Public Safety Bonds. Station 31 is the first new station the City of Omaha has built in over 20 years. It's a one-story building that sits on a site of 2.5 acres and houses Engine 31, Truck 31, and Medic 31. The station has 11 individual bedrooms along with an exercise room, kitchen, dayroom and four drive-through apparatus bays. Fire Chief Dan Olsen says the building is expected to serve the residents of South Omaha for the next 75 to 100 years.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO