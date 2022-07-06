OPD to Hold Gun and Fireworks Amnesty Day Next Month

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Police Department will collect unwanted guns and fireworks next month. OPD says for...

kfab.iheart.com

1011now.com

LPD finds missing 40-year-old woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police found a missing 40-year-old woman on Saturday. LPD said on twitter that they have located 40-year-old Monica McDonald. Monica has been returned home and is safe.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Arrest In Blackstone District Robbery

Omaha Police Robbery Unit detectives make an arrest in the robbery of "Ground Floor Guitars." Police say 30-year old Jorge R. Lopez has been booked on suspicion of five counts of robbery in connection with the heist at 40th and Farnam Streets in the Blackstone District, which happened last Friday.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Restaurant Burglary An Inside Job

Lincoln Police were called to Wings and Rings at 6822 O Street around 9 Thursday morning on the report of a belated burglary. Officers spoke with the owner and they reviewed store security video. The kitchen manager, 35 year old Timothy Newsom was seen returning to the business after hours. Newsom used his keys and disarmed the store security system. He then spoke with 31 year old Jessica Roman and she was told to travel to the business after he left and the doors would be unlocked.
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
klkntv.com

Manager at Lincoln restaurant helps woman steal money from business, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A manager at a local restaurant helped a woman steal money from the business after hours, Lincoln Police say. Around 8:55 a.m. on Thursday, a burglary was reported at Wings and Rings near 70th and O Streets. Officers watched the business’ security footage and saw...
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Man beaten by four men during attempted park rendezvous

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man attempting to meet an unknown woman in a Lincoln park reported being beaten and robbed early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., Lincoln Police Department said they were called to the area of 30th and D Street on the report of a robbery. When arriving to the...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police look into overnight stabbing at apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an incident at an apartment complex overnight. Officers were called to Mason School Apartment Homes, near 25th and Mason streets, at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday after a 31-year-old man reported he had been stabbed during a disturbance. The victim told police the man...
OMAHA, NE
police1.com

Neb. deputy dies of medical issue after making arrest

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is mourning a deputy who died in the line of duty on June 22. Deputy Jeff Hermanson, 45, began to feel ill shortly after arresting a stolen car suspect, according to KETV. Hermanson was rushed to the hospital where he died from a heart issue, the report said.
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Bank Robbed During Noon Hour

Lincoln Police are looking for a bank robber. LPD Captain Winkler tells KLIN News, “At approximately 12:15 this afternoon. Lincoln Police Department officers responded to a bank robbery at the U.S. Bank at 2640 Ticonderoga Drive. An individual did enter the bank and left with an undetermined amount of currency. At this time we do not believe there is a threat to the public. We have made no arrests as of yet and it is still an active investigation.”
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Fire Department Officially Opens New Fire Station 31 in South Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Fire Department officially opens the new Fire Station 31 Thursday morning. The cost to build the new Station 31, located at 34th and Q, was approximately $5 Million and this money came from the Capital Improvement Program and Public Safety Bonds. Station 31 is the first new station the City of Omaha has built in over 20 years. It's a one-story building that sits on a site of 2.5 acres and houses Engine 31, Truck 31, and Medic 31. The station has 11 individual bedrooms along with an exercise room, kitchen, dayroom and four drive-through apparatus bays. Fire Chief Dan Olsen says the building is expected to serve the residents of South Omaha for the next 75 to 100 years.
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Elkhorn man faces various charges

An Elkhorn man faces various charges from a Tuesday night incident. Fremont police responded to the area of 10th and Main St. for a disturbing the peace complaint. Witnesses advised officers that Zach C. Mosel, 30, had been causing the disturbance prior to the officers’ arrival. This was the third time Mosel was contacted by law enforcement that day and he was previously warned for disorderly conduct.
FREMONT, NE
klkntv.com

Inmate returns to Lincoln corrections center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing inmate returned to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Friday, the same day that she was reported missing. At about 5:50 p.m., the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a press release that Rebecca Johnson, 37, did not report to her work assignment.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire twice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Fourth of July weekend is meant for fun, family, and festivities but for one Lincoln family, it’s turned into an unsolved crime. It was a terrifying sight just feet away from Felicia Bertram’s apartment. She watched for the second night in a row as her car was fully engulfed in flames.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol arrests 24 for DUI, issues 363 speeding tickets during Fourth of July weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. — State troopers made 24 arrests for driving under the influence during the Fourth of July weekend, according to Nebraska State Patrol. “As Nebraskans kept their eyes on the fireworks this weekend, troopers were busy keeping our roads safe,” Col. John Bolduc, Nebraska State Patrol superintendent said in a statement. “As we continue into the second half of the year, we urge all motorists to be safe on the roads and always have a sober driver. Whether it’s a holiday weekend or not, every day is an occasion to drive safely.”
NEBRASKA STATE
point2homes.com

5623 S 190th Terrace, Omaha, Douglas County, NE, 68135

Lisa Marie Zimmerman, M: 402-660-9078, [email protected], www.betteromaha.com - AWESOME Millard home with park like setting and treed private backyard. This home has one of the largest lots in the subdivision, with a 6' wood privacy fence surrounding the property & backyard fire pit and picnic table area. There is a smaller chain link fence sectioning off a small area of the yard, near the house perfect for pets or kids. Fresh carpet & paint throughout home December 2021. Large eat in kitchen with SS appliances, all appliances stay! Deck off back is perfect for entertaining (new stain last season). Gate in the back leads to a path to the community play ground & SPLASH pad. Lower level has an additional sink with cabinets and counter top space with 3/4 bathroom perfect for a mother-in-law suite.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

COLUMBUS, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 17-year-old drowning victim who went missing while fishing east of Columbus. According to officials, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
COLUMBUS, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska teen drowns in Platte River while fishing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 17-year-old boy drowned in the Platte River near Columbus on Tuesday while he was fishing, authorities say. The teen from Schuyler was fishing at Loup Power Tailrace Park, where a canal dumps into the river, and was swept away by the current, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Schuyler 17-year-old goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 17-year-old drowning victim who went missing while fishing. According to officials, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
SCHUYLER, NE

