American Legion baseball: Marketmen split doubleheader with Diamond Sports

Evan Bliss had two hits and Karsten Sullivan two RBIs Saturday for Corvallis in a 7-5 home loss to Hillsboro in an American Legion baseball nonleague game at Taylor Field. Nate Marshall and Cameron Ordway each added a double for the Gerding Builders Marketmen, who led 5-1 through four innings of the nine-inning contest before Hillsboro scored five in the sixth and one in the eighth.
Ely Kennel and Zander Darby homered on Saturday and the Corvallis Knights evened their West Coast League baseball series with the Bend Elks at a game apiece with a 9-2 victory at Vince Genna Stadium in Bend. A future Oregon Stater, Kennel’s three-run shot followed singles by Briley Knight and...
The Corvallis Knights lost the first game of the second half of the West Coast League baseball season Friday, falling 6-3 to Bend at Vince Genna Stadium. Bend’s Isiah Burke hit a three-run homer with one out in the last of the ninth to power the Elks to victory. He had four RBIs all told.
The contestant stepped to the line wearing the No. 117 bib, tensed and sighted in a wooden bullseye before sending a gleaming double-bit ax sailing home Saturday, July 9 in Sweet Home. A thunk, a spray of doug-fir chips and several voices joined in a unified exclamation of “ooh!”
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Oregon State football defensive lineman Cody Anderson's collegiate football career has been far from easy. "Not a big recruit, no offers, no chances," said Anderson. After graduating from Thurston High School in 2016, Anderson took a year off. He trained at Forever Strong. He worked extremely hard,...
The Oregon Ducks have secured their five-star quarterback. On Friday, Michigan five-star signal-caller Dante Moore announced his commitment after roughly 48 hours of potential hints from the Oregon coaching staff on social media. Following Moore's decision, Oregon's staff, particularly running back ...
Few coaches in college football have more fun with fans on social media than Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. And on the eve of consensus five-star quarterback Dante Moore's commitment announcement, he seems to be particularly enjoying himself. >>> National recruiting ...
SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
The mystery of what caused the death of a juvenile killer whale off Oregon’s central coast last month appears to have been solved. The carcass of the approximately 16-foot-long orca was first spotted and photographed by a Salem fisherman June 27 about 25 miles west of Newport dragging fishing or crab gear.
SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — Backers of a proposed initiative in Oregon that would require people to secure permits to buy firearms say concern about recent mass shootings have buoyed their effort and they have enough signatures to place it on the November ballot. The Rev. Mark Knutson,...
If you want to venture into the Oregon Country Fair in Veneta this weekend, there are a few things you should know before you go. The two most important points: One: you need a ticket *before you arrive. Don’t just drive there without one. OCF marketing director Vanessa Roy says day-of tickets are way easier to come by than in years past.
The next drug debate is coming to an Eastern Oregon ballot in November. On Tuesday, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
The gorgeous Yaquina Bay Bridge is easily one of the most recognizable structures along the Oregon coast. People stop to take photos and drone videos of the bridge when they visit Newport, and delight in the bridge’s architectural details. The Oregon Department Of Transportation has been careful to maintain this bridge over the years while retaining the bridge’s historic integrity.
Nearly every area in Tillamook County has photos of marauding bears, wandering through neighborhoods, raiding bird feeders or “cleaning” barbecue grills, or simply wandering through a yard. From Manzanita to Neskowin – and throughout the coast, bears have been very active and causing problems this year. In Neskowin on July 2nd, ODFW trapped a 2 to 3 year old male bear and much discussion ensued on social media about it’s fate. So the Tillamook County Pioneer reached out to ODFW to find out it’s fate. According to ODFW, this bear was not relocated—it was euthanized. It was trapped because it had been seen repeatedly in daylight and breaking into structures, behaviors considered an indication of a human safety risk, along with getting into garbage cans.
A motorist traveling on Iris Circle northwest of Philomath left the road and crashed Thursday afternoon, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The local fire department was dispatched to the crash at 4:37 p.m. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, Fire & Rescue public information officer, said there were no injuries and that the...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Some Springfield residents say they're concerned to know that a former neighbor who was convicted of killing three people and trying to kill two others in 2015 is moving from Oregon State Hospital to a less secure recovery home in Woodburn. Michael Bryant was found guilty except...
LANE COUNTY, Ore.-- A man accused of murder near Leaburg is now in custody, but the community is left confused and heartbroken. A few witnesses told KEZI that the murder happened up Angels Flight Rd. Neighbors said they're in complete shock, saying things like this usually don't happen in the area.
The latest case of avian flu has been detected in a private Linn County flock. Four detections of avian flu have been found in Oregon. The first case of avian flu this year was also found in Linn County. This latest case was found in a noncommercial backyard with approximately...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- About seven years after Michael Bryant went on a deadly rampage, killing three people and injuring two others, his conditional release has stirred up painful memories for families and friends of the victims. Now, Tom Bates is remembering his brother, Rick Bates, who was killed by Bryant...
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man diagnosed with schizophrenia who went on a rampage seven years ago, killing his father and two others, is being released by the Psychiatric Security Review Board into a less secure house in Woodburn, the Lane County District Attorney said today. In November 2015 Michael Bryant...
