Corvallis, OR

American Legion baseball: Marketmen split doubleheader with Diamond Sports

By MID-VALLEY MEDIA
Lebanon-Express
 3 days ago

Drew Rice had two hits and two RBIs and Dre Smith a double and three RBIs Tuesday as Corvallis defeated Northwest Diamond Sports 18U 10-4 in a nonleague American Legion baseball game...

Lebanon-Express

American Legion baseball: Marketmen drop nonleague home game to Hillsboro

Evan Bliss had two hits and Karsten Sullivan two RBIs Saturday for Corvallis in a 7-5 home loss to Hillsboro in an American Legion baseball nonleague game at Taylor Field. Nate Marshall and Cameron Ordway each added a double for the Gerding Builders Marketmen, who led 5-1 through four innings of the nine-inning contest before Hillsboro scored five in the sixth and one in the eighth.
HILLSBORO, OR
Lebanon-Express

Knights baseball: Corvallis evens series at Bend with 9-2 win

Ely Kennel and Zander Darby homered on Saturday and the Corvallis Knights evened their West Coast League baseball series with the Bend Elks at a game apiece with a 9-2 victory at Vince Genna Stadium in Bend. A future Oregon Stater, Kennel’s three-run shot followed singles by Briley Knight and...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Knights baseball: Corvallis drops season opener at Bend

The Corvallis Knights lost the first game of the second half of the West Coast League baseball season Friday, falling 6-3 to Bend at Vince Genna Stadium. Bend’s Isiah Burke hit a three-run homer with one out in the last of the ninth to power the Elks to victory. He had four RBIs all told.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Ax-throwers go head to head in sport logging contest

The contestant stepped to the line wearing the No. 117 bib, tensed and sighted in a wooden bullseye before sending a gleaming double-bit ax sailing home Saturday, July 9 in Sweet Home. A thunk, a spray of doug-fir chips and several voices joined in a unified exclamation of “ooh!”
SWEET HOME, OR
City
Eugene, OR
City
Portland, OR
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Corvallis, OR
kezi.com

Thurston's Cody Anderson using NIL to give back to the community

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Oregon State football defensive lineman Cody Anderson's collegiate football career has been far from easy. "Not a big recruit, no offers, no chances," said Anderson. After graduating from Thurston High School in 2016, Anderson took a year off. He trained at Forever Strong. He worked extremely hard,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KDRV

ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Going To The Oregon Country Fair? Here's What You Need

If you want to venture into the Oregon Country Fair in Veneta this weekend, there are a few things you should know before you go. The two most important points: One: you need a ticket *before you arrive. Don’t just drive there without one. OCF marketing director Vanessa Roy says day-of tickets are way easier to come by than in years past.
VENETA, OR
opb.org

Rural Oregon counties are lining up against psilocybin launch

The next drug debate is coming to an Eastern Oregon ballot in November. On Tuesday, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

The Historic Yaquina Bay Bridge Is A Masterpiece Along The Oregon Coast

The gorgeous Yaquina Bay Bridge is easily one of the most recognizable structures along the Oregon coast. People stop to take photos and drone videos of the bridge when they visit Newport, and delight in the bridge’s architectural details. The Oregon Department Of Transportation has been careful to maintain this bridge over the years while retaining the bridge’s historic integrity.
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Bears, Bears Everywhere – Neskowin Problem Bear Removed, Euthanized; Advice to Avoid Feeding, Remove all Food Sources

Nearly every area in Tillamook County has photos of marauding bears, wandering through neighborhoods, raiding bird feeders or “cleaning” barbecue grills, or simply wandering through a yard. From Manzanita to Neskowin – and throughout the coast, bears have been very active and causing problems this year. In Neskowin on July 2nd, ODFW trapped a 2 to 3 year old male bear and much discussion ensued on social media about it’s fate. So the Tillamook County Pioneer reached out to ODFW to find out it’s fate. According to ODFW, this bear was not relocated—it was euthanized. It was trapped because it had been seen repeatedly in daylight and breaking into structures, behaviors considered an indication of a human safety risk, along with getting into garbage cans.
philomathnews.com

Vehicle crashes off Iris Circle on curve near Columbine Drive

A motorist traveling on Iris Circle northwest of Philomath left the road and crashed Thursday afternoon, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The local fire department was dispatched to the crash at 4:37 p.m. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, Fire & Rescue public information officer, said there were no injuries and that the...
PHILOMATH, OR
kezi.com

Murder near Leaburg sends shockwaves to small community

LANE COUNTY, Ore.-- A man accused of murder near Leaburg is now in custody, but the community is left confused and heartbroken. A few witnesses told KEZI that the murder happened up Angels Flight Rd. Neighbors said they're in complete shock, saying things like this usually don't happen in the area.
LEABURG, OR
Lebanon-Express

Avian flu case found in Linn County backyard

The latest case of avian flu has been detected in a private Linn County flock. Four detections of avian flu have been found in Oregon. The first case of avian flu this year was also found in Linn County. This latest case was found in a noncommercial backyard with approximately...

