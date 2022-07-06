ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Tennessee Electric offers billing options to help save on energy costs

By Kelsey Gibbs
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — As if rising gas and grocery prices weren't enough, now energy bills are spiking as we try to keep our homes cool.

But there are things we can do to bring those utility bills down.

These soaring temperatures make it hard for air conditioners to keep up.

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) encourages its members to take the uncertainty out of billing by utilizing one of the cooperative’s budget-friendly options.

"There are all kinds of ways to help you conserve energy during the summer months. And we realized that people want to be comfortable," said Robert White, MTE vice president of Community Relations and Member Services.

Some of the advice includes things we've heard before — things like closing the blinds or curtains when it's sunny outside to keep the home cool. Or setting thermostats at 72° and turning ceiling fans on counterclockwise.

But there are also payment options that can help.

Aside from the traditional billing method, MTE members can choose from several billing options — like variable budget billing, which allows members to pay roughly the same amount on their bills each month.

Fixed budget billing is for members who prefer to pay a set amount on their bill each month, regardless of energy consumption.

The prepay option allows members to add money to their accounts before the electricity is consumed.

"We tried to work with our members during those times, and we think these various payment options will give them an option to help ease that pain to make it more manageable," White said.

Because of the recent heat wave, MTE announced it will continue to hold off on any disconnections for nonpayment until Tuesday, July 12th.

