Concord, VT

Police: New Hampshire woman lit car on fire, threw a rock into a house in Vermont

By Shaun Robinson
VTDigger
VTDigger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTg3Y_0gWz7PbB00
The car that police say Nikki Lucas set fire to in Concord on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Photo courtesy of Vermont State Police

A New Hampshire woman is facing a slew of criminal charges after police said she set a car on fire and threw a rock through the window of a house in Concord, Vermont, on Tuesday night.

Nikki Lucas of Lyman, New Hampshire, pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Wednesday in Essex County Superior criminal court to eight charges, including one count of third-degree arson, four counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of unlawful mischief and one of unlawfully trespassing at an occupied residence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zb1Pu_0gWz7PbB00
Nikki Lucas. Photo courtesy of Vermont State Police

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, police got a call at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday that someone, later determined to be Lucas, had broken into a house at 669 Leonard Hill Road through the window. About 10 minutes later, police said they received a call about a car on fire at the house next door, which is No. 605.

Vermont State Police troopers found Lucas outside of 669 Leonard Hill Road, according to court documents, and she appeared to be intoxicated. Lucas denied using alcohol or drugs, and told police she had been riding in a van with her ex-boyfriend when the two “had an incident,” and he kicked her out of the vehicle “on an unknown road.”

Lucas said she ran for eight miles and screamed for two hours, according to court documents, eventually coming between the two houses on Leonard Hill Road and screaming for someone to call the police. When no one came to help her, Lucas said, she went and sat in a car in the driveway at 605 Leonard Road.

“I clarified if it was the car that was currently on fire, and she said yes,” state police Trooper Elisabeth Plympton wrote in the affidavit filed Wednesday.

A person living at 669 Leonard Hill Road later told police that Lucas tried to break into the house through a side door and broke the door’s screen, before picking up a large rock from the house’s garden and throwing it through a window.

Leonard told police she started the fire by accident while attempting to hotwire the car so that she could drive it to New Hampshire. But police disputed that account, saying Lucas smelled strongly of gasoline and that they found a fuel canister on the driveway among her other belongings. They noted she also took a jacket from the car.

Lucas told police the smell of gasoline came from a “tiki light,” according to the affidavit.

“A vehicle would be more likely to quickly engulf in flames from a gas can than a lighter,” Plympton wrote in the affidavit. “Additionally, Nikki has no burns on her, while if she was inside the vehicle at the time of the fire caused by the lighter as described, she would have sustained injury.”

Police said the car was completely damaged in the fire, which also damaged two nearby vehicles, a camper and the corner of the house at 605 Leonard Hill Road.

A family of four was in the house at the time, police said, though no injuries were reported in court documents.

Police said Lucas gave them the phone number of her ex-boyfriend, but he did not respond to a call and text.

Lucas was arrested and transported to state police’s St. Johnsbury barracks for processing, they said. While there, Plympton said Lucas smelled so strongly of gasoline that “my eyes were burning.”

Following a nearly hour-long hearing Wednesday, Judge Daniel Richardson opted to release the 37-year-old — who was being held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury — into the custody of Fred Dusik.

Lucas’ attorney, Laura Wilson, described Dusik as a father-like figure to Lucas, and said the two have lived together in Lyman, New Hampshire for the better part of the past several years. Dusik told the court by phone that he has known Lucas for two decades and considers her to be family. He said he is retired and rarely leaves his home, which means he’d be able to keep an eye on Lucas as her court-appointed custodian.

Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi argued that with Lucas released, it could be difficult to enforce any court-ordered conditions since she would be living in another state. He added that Lucas had failed to appear in court once before in a different case.

Wilson contended that there is “a lot of cross-border activity” in between communities in Essex County and those in neighboring New Hampshire, and it wasn’t fair to hold that against her client.

Wilson also told the court that Lucas is not employed and did not have the ability to raise the $5,000 cash bail sought by the state. Richardson agreed to waive bail.


As a condition of her release, Lucas must check in once a week, every other week at the St. Johnsbury Police Department, which is about a half-hour drive from Lyman.

Lucas is due back in court July 19.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Police: New Hampshire woman lit car on fire, threw a rock into a house in Vermont .

