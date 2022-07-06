ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Botetourt County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Botetourt, Rockbridge by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS and HAIL. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell, City of Lynchburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox; Bedford; Campbell; City of Lynchburg The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Appomattox County in central Virginia Northeastern Campbell County in central Virginia Northeastern Bedford County in south central Virginia Amherst County in central Virginia The City of Lynchburg in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 449 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lowesville to near Naola to near Coleman Falls, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lynchburg Amherst Forks Of Buffalo Big Island Bent Creek Concord and Clifford. This includes The following Locations Liberty University and Lynchburg Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Augusta, City of Staunton, City of Waynesboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Nelson County in central Virginia West central Albemarle County in central Virginia The southeastern City of Staunton in western Virginia Southeastern Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Waynesboro in western Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Staunton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Afton, Fishersville, Lyndhurst, Nellysford, Hermitage, Batesville, Mint Spring and Afton Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amelia; Appomattox; Bedford; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Charlotte; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Lynchburg; City of Martinsville; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Franklin; Greensville; Halifax; Henry; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Prince Edward; Southampton; Sussex SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AMELIA APPOMATTOX BEDFORD BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CHARLOTTE CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE FRANKLIN GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HENRY LUNENBURG MECKLENBURG NOTTOWAY PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA PRINCE EDWARD SOUTHAMPTON SUSSEX VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN LYNCHBURG MARTINSVILLE
AMELIA COUNTY, VA

