Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Spartanburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 436 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Spartanburg, or near Wellford, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Spartanburg, Boiling Springs SC, Duncan, Lyman, Cowpens, Wellford, Inman, Mayo, Campobello and Lake Bowen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
