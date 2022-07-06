ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville County, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Greenwood by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A few trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Storms will be accompanied by heavy rainfall. Seek shelter inside an interior room....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oconee, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Oconee; Pickens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina Central Oconee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 255 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles northeast of Toccoa to near Walhalla, moving southeast at 10 mph. New storms could form south of this line and quickly become severe as well. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Clemson, Seneca, Walhalla, Central, Westminster, Long Creek, Oakway, Tallulah Gorge State Park and Lake Keowee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 12:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Abbeville; Greenwood; Laurens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Elbert, south central Laurens, southern Abbeville and Greenwood Counties through 600 PM EDT At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles east of Greenwood to 13 miles east of Elberton. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greenwood, Abbeville, Calhoun Falls, Ninety Six, Troy, Lake Greenwood State Park, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood State Park, Ninety Six Historic Site and Lake Russell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Spartanburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 436 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Spartanburg, or near Wellford, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Spartanburg, Boiling Springs SC, Duncan, Lyman, Cowpens, Wellford, Inman, Mayo, Campobello and Lake Bowen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken, Lexington, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Aiken; Lexington; Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lexington County in central South Carolina Northeastern Aiken County in central South Carolina Northwestern Orangeburg County in central South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 548 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Aiken State Park, or 18 miles south of Red Bank, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Swansea, Wagener, Pelion, Perry, Perry Airport, Thor and Lexington County Airport At Pelion. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Fairfield; Greenville; Greenwood; Kershaw; Lancaster; Laurens; Lee; Lexington; Newberry; Richland; Saluda; Spartanburg; Sumter; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENVILLE GREENWOOD KERSHAW LANCASTER LAURENS LEE LEXINGTON NEWBERRY RICHLAND SALUDA SPARTANBURG SUMTER UNION YORK
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Weather Day Today For Severe Weather Potential

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another First Alert Weather Day today for the potential of severe weather later this afternoon and this evening. Today will be another very hot and humid day, which in turn will help to fuel a greater chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. Expect scattered storms through tonight, with damaging wind as the primary threat. Highs will be in the mid 90s, to near 90 in the mountains.
GREENVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Mayor’s Fishing Pond closing due to flooding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Mayor’s Fishing Derby has been rescheduled for a later date due to flooding. The pond is located at 1823 Lock and Dam Road and will be closed until July 23. Any derby participants with questions should call 706-823-4399.
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Power restored in most of Spartanburg, Pickens, Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power in most of Spartanburg, Pickens and Greenville Counties is restored. According to Duke Energy, as of 11:00 p.m., 304 Greenville County residents are without power. There are also a few residents still without power in Spartanburg and Pickens County.
PICKENS, SC
106.3 WORD

Body found in Saluda River during search for missing boy

A body has been found during a search for a missing boy. The search resumed this morning for the 3rd consecutive day after a 12 year old boy fell into the Saluda River Wednesday and never resurfaced. The family has contacted local media and identified the boy as Ayden Chastain....
SALUDA, SC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
nomadlawyer.org

Greenville: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Greenville, Mississippi

The town of Greenville was settled in 1824 by William W. Blanton who applied for land from the United States government. Blanton was granted land in section four of township eighteen, range eight west. Now most of downtown Greenville is built on this piece of land. Despite the fact that the town was a mere few square miles, it has a long history. Listed below are some interesting facts about Greenville.
GREENVILLE, MS
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg County sees major growth

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Just riding through the Upstate, you can see development, growth, and much of that growth is happening in Spartanburg. The county is currently in the middle of a housing boom--new apartments, new family homes and townhomes too. More development announcements are on the way this year.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Anderson Co. deputy fired following DUI arrest

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County Deputy Sheriff was terminated Friday morning following an arrest for DUI. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy, identified as Austin Taylor, was not in an on-duty status when the incident took place. South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Missing man’s remains found in Spartanburg Co. plant

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The remains of a man missing since May were found in a machine in a plant in Spartanburg County. We previously reported that Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon was reported missing on May 5 after he was last seen during his work on the overnight shift at Industrial Recycling and Recovery, Inc. located at 3100 Green Road in Greer.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

