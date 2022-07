Severe Weather Statement issued for Big Horn, Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 21:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sheridan THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 445 TO EXPIRE AT 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 11 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MONTANA GOLDEN VALLEY MUSSELSHELL WHEATLAND IN SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA BIG HORN CARBON PARK STILLWATER SWEET GRASS YELLOWSTONE IN SOUTHEAST MONTANA ROSEBUD TREASURE IN WYOMING THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 1 COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL WYOMING SHERIDAN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABSAROKEE, ASHLAND, BIG TIMBER, BILLINGS, BRIDGER, COLSTRIP, COLUMBUS, CROW AGENCY, FORSYTH, HARDIN, HARLOWTON, HYSHAM, JOLIET, LAME DEER, LAVINA, LIVINGSTON, RED LODGE, ROUNDUP, RYEGATE, AND SHERIDAN.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO