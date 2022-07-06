ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
During Trump's presidency, 2 of his nemeses faced invasive IRS audits that impacted about 1 out of 30,600 in 2017 and 1 out of 19,250 in 2019

By Lauren Frias
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Former FBI Director James Comey. Andrew Burton/Getty Images
  • Former FBI director James Comey and his deputy Andrew McCabe faced intensive IRS audits in 2017 and 2019, respectively.
  • The IRS audit program affected about one in 30,600 individual tax returns in 2017 and one in 19,250 in 2019.
  • Both men were dismissed from the bureau following a string of public attacks from the former president.

Kat Stapleton
2d ago

I think the results should be reported. It was a WASTE of taxpayers money not of trump..the taxpayers paid .And nothing was found out of order from either audit. Now Biden should put trump under a REAL audit.

asiliveandbreathe
2d ago

After what his fellow republicans have testified too, hard to be surprised by this little vindictive step over the line

Tamcat
2d ago

Obama used the IRS to go after political opponents . Lois Lerner was questioned and admitted it and nothing was done about it .

