Inglewood, CA

Body recovered from lake at SoFi Stadium, home of Rams and Chargers, officials say

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
The body of a man was recovered from an artificial lake at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday, officials said.

Hollywood Park, which is the 300-acre land that hosts the home stadium of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, said in a statement to USA TODAY they were aware of the incident when security personnel spotted "an individual trespassing" around 6 a.m. PT.

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts said at press conference Wednesday afternoon the individual was a 45-year-old male who jumped over multiple locked fences to get on the property before being last seen above water at 6:13 a.m. PT.

The individual's name was not released, and a cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Divers with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau assisted the Inglewood Police Department with the search of the body. The body was recovered after 9:40 a.m. PT, Butts said.

Authorities were unsure why the individual went onto the property.

"Honestly, this is someone that made a conscious decision to trespass onto the property, get into the lake and he ended up having some distress and difficulty. So I don't think there's anything that SoFi (Stadium) could have done to prevent this," Butts said.

The lake, officially known as Lake Park, is a 6-acre lake that can hold 11 million gallons of water, according to The Architect's Newspaper, and is part of the Hollywood Park entertainment complex. The lake is about 15 feet deep.

Stormwater runoff collected in the lake is used to irrigate the landscape at the Hollywood Park complex, the outlet reported.

SoFi Stadium: Multibillion dollar dream for three, and nightmare for thousands

This is the first known death to occur at the lake, but not the first at the 70,240-seat stadium, which hosted Super Bowl 56 in February.

A subcontractor fell to his death in June 2020, and one month later, a construction worker died due to "cocaine intoxication" and heat exhaustion, the Los Angeles Times reported. In December 2020, a construction worker was fatally pinned by a metal beam in an accident involving a crane.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

