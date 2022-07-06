Exploring San Diego: Things to do July 7 - 10

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Celebrate the weekend with a South bay block party, a reggae festival, and the kickoff of Pride Week!

Plus, more than 1,000 teams will hit the sand this weekend with their bats, balls, and most creative team names to kick-off 69 years of a San Diego tradition. This summertime staple draws teams from all over the world, but Over-the-Line originated right here in San Diego.

We are making sure you don’t miss the best things San Deigo County has to offer.

THURSDAY

Tanabata Festival

Where: Japanese Friendship Garden; Cost: FREE

Originating from Chinese folklore, Tanabata is a holiday that celebrates the meeting of Orihime and Hikoboshi. Bring the family and join in on kid's games, crafts, dancing, performances, food vendors and more.

FRIDAY

Chula Vista Block Party

Where: Historic Third Avenue; Cost: FREE

This kick-off to summer event will feature a low rider car show, multiple food and drink vendors, live music, entertainment, children’s fun zone, and more. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase the Padres new City Connect gear.

University Heights Summer in the Park

Where: Trolley Barn Park; Cost: FREE

Every Friday this month the University Heights community will host their Summer in the Park concert series. Bring a picnic dinner or check out local vendor Mrs. Frostie for ice cream treats.

Party in the Park

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

Enjoy discounted drinks, live music, and fun activities in Gallagher Square prior to the Padres vs. Giants game. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase City Connect gear at this event.

SATURDAY

Home Solar Discovery Day

Where: Escondido; Cost: FREE

Baker Electric Home Energy is hosting an educational community event fun for the whole family. Meet industry experts and learn how to make your house more comfortable and affordable. Enjoy free food, beverages, giveaways, live music, and kids’ entertainment.

San Diego Pride: She Fest 2022

Where: Hillcrest Pride Flag; Cost: FREE

San Diego Pride's celebrations kick off this weekend with She Fest, celebrating the talents and contributions of women while fostering connections within and between San Diego's LGBTQ and larger communities. The event will feature live music, art, games and activities, interviews, workshops, and more.

Over the Line Tournament

Where: Mission Bay, Fiesta Island

(Saturday & Sunday) It's that time of the year. OTL is back for its championship tournament. While team signups have closed, head down and take in the beach fun with one of San Diego's long-running traditions.

¡VIVA LA VIDA! Frida Kahlo Bday Art Exhibit

Where: Barrio Logan; Cost: FREE to attend

Enjoy a Frida Kahlo-themed art exhibition featuring 50 artists in celebration of her birthday. Live music, delicious food & drink, craft vendors, photo booth, crafts, flower crowns, and Frida lookalike contest.

San Diego BayFest

Where: Waterfront Park; Cost: $60 - $250

Get ready for a heavy reggae lineup with strong SoCal roots. Aside from the high energy musical performances you will find taco stands, craft beer stands, vending booths, dancing, and more.

SUNDAY

Willie Nelson & Family

Where: Humphrey's on Shelter Island; Cost: Varies

Willie Nelson's 2022 tour brings him to San Diego this weekend. His concert will also feature special guest Anna Vaus and Lily Meola. The iconic singer-songwriter has cemented his legacy as one of the most prolific musicians of the last century.

