Drinks

Russell's Reserve's First 13-Year-Old Bourbon Sold Out in a Flash. Now It's Getting a Sequel.

By Jonah Flicker
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
When you think of exorbitantly expensive and frustratingly elusive bourbon , the usual brands come to mind: Pappy Van Winkle , Buffalo Trace Antique Collection , Old Forester Birthday Bourbon . But Russell’s Reserve, part of the Wild Turkey family, has made its mark on the world of extreme bourbon fandom with the second release of its highly coveted 13-year-old expression.

Russell’s Reserve 13-Year-Old Bourbon is the oldest age statement offering from the brand, and people went crazy for it when it first came out last year. If you were lucky enough to find a bottle, you were likely going to pay well above its asking price of $100 (a quick look online finds it listed for anywhere between $600 and $1,000). Maybe the folks at the Wild Turkey distillery anticipated this level of fanaticism, and maybe they didn’t—either way, it sold out in a flash and went straight to the secondary market. But now the bourbon is back, and will be an annual release in the coming years.

“Given the tremendous response to our last release, we are excited to release another small quantity of our Russell’s Reserve 13-Year-Old Bourbon,” said Wild Turkey master distiller Eddie Russell in a prepared statement. “This bourbon is one that’s near and dear to my heart, and I’m proud to be able to share a glass with my dad and son, Bruce, as we celebrate our family’s legacy and this special distillery that we all call home.”

The bourbon is bottled at barrel proof (57.4 percent ABV), matured for a minimum of 13 years as indicated by the age statement, and non-chill filtered. Tasting notes sound enticing, with dried dark fruit, charred marshmallow, burnt brown sugar and a bit of smoky campfire on the palate. Of course if you can’t find the 13-year-old when it drops this month (and congratulations if you do), you will certainly not be disappointed by a sip of the 10-year-old expression —easily available and usually priced at less than $50.

Robb Report

House of Style? Gucci’s Former London HQ Hits the the Market as a $66.6 Million Mansion

Click here to read the full article. The house that Tom Ford built is up for grabs.  Gucci’s former London headquarters has just been listed for $66.6 million or for lease at £40,000 (about $48,400) a week, Bloomberg reports. The Grafton Street property, located in the the city’s tony Mayfair neighborhood, dates back to as early as 1769 and was also once home to a British Lord High Chancellor. The palatial property, which has undergone a lavish restoration, has eight bedrooms, a swimming pool, conservatory, gym and movie theater, among other amenities. The interiors are arranged over basement, lower ground, ground and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Say Their ‘Motor Oil Whiskey’ Is Like ‘Jet Fuel in a Bottle’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club are hoping fans fuel up this summer on “Motor Oil Whiskey,” the rock band’s new, limited-edition collaboration with whiskey brand, FEW Spirits. Produced in collaboration with FEW Spirits’ founder and master distiller Paul Hletko, the new whiskey blend features a bourbon finished in rum barrels, a bourbon finished in vermouth barrels, and a mesquite-smoked wheat whiskey, to create an expression as unique as the band itself. The whiskey features a...
DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's French Fries Aren't Just Potatoes — Here's What's in Them

We love to debate food. Whether it's a Coke vs. Pepsi contest, if pineapple belongs on pizza or not, or which fast-food chain has the best french fries in the business. However, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that whenever you're under the Golden Arches, it's impossible to resist ordering hot and crispy McDonald's french fries.
RESTAURANTS
Motorious

Motorious Readers Get Double Entries to Win This 427 Side-Oiler Powered F-100

Motorious readers get more entries to win. The collector truck market is blowing up over the last few years, with prices on vintage pickups reaching new records at auctions. This is great news if you own a classic American pickup truck, but not great news if you’re looking to add one to your collection. If you dream of owning of 1960s Ford pickup truck, but don’t have the money to buy a restored example, or buy a project truck to restore yourself, this is a great chance for you to own one for a very small donation. For as little as $10, you get more chances to own this 427-powered 1970 Ford F-100 Sport Custom, and the bonus entries you get for being a Motorious reader will make it even sweeter.
CARS
Robb Report

The Epic New 525-Foot ‘Blue’ Is Now the Fifth-Largest Superyacht in the World

Click here to read the full article. One of the world’s largest superyachts just hit the water. Lürssen’s mighty new 525-footer, christened Blue, left the Bremen yard in Germany on Saturday, July 2, after successfully completing her sea trials in late June. The behemoth is now the fifth-longest superyacht in the global fleet and one of the biggest in the world in terms of volume. In fact, she offers a giant interior of 14,785 GT. Size isn’t the only thing that matters, though. The shipyard says Blue was designed to be as efficient and eco-friendly as possible. She is equipped with a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Robb Report

