United Way of West Florida Announces Grant Awards

Effective: 2022-07-09 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Escambia County in south central Alabama Southwestern Covington County in south central Alabama Northwestern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Northeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 423 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles east of Riverview, or 16 miles east of Brewton, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Escambia, southwestern Covington, northwestern Okaloosa and northeastern Santa Rosa Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO