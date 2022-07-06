ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

United Way of West Florida Announces Grant Awards

By Pulse Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Way of West Florida recently awarded $480,000 in grants to 25 local nonprofit agencies in support of 29 programs through the organization’s Community Investment Process. Programs operated by these agencies provide critical services to individuals and families across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the areas of education, financial stability,...

Santa Rosa, Escambia traffic advisory for July 10-16

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Santa Rosa County:. — Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement. Drivers will encounter...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Ground broken in Pace for new Eglin Federal Credit Union branch

PACE, Fla. – Eglin Federal Credit Union has broken ground in Pace for its new branch location here. The new location is expected to be completed next year. “On behalf of the Eglin Federal Credit Union Board of Directors, I’d like to be one of the first to congratulate EFCU on this new location,” said EFCU Chairman William “Bill” Rone.
PACE, FL
Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for July 10-16

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive. Drivers will encounter...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Fatal shooting at Fort Walton Beach Rec Center

It’s Friday! Let’s jump into the news this morning…. City of Destin’s Business Tax Receipt Renewals for FY 2023. Business Tax Receipts are required for all those who operate a business within the city limits of Destin, including home-based businesses. To verify if your business is within...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Woman killed in crash on I-10 in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 38-year-old woman was killed in a crash Friday morning in Santa Rosa County. It happened around 11:20 a.m. on I-10 near mile marker 39. Florida Highway Patrol states the Tallahassee woman drove off the roadway and hit a tree. No further details were released.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Health advisory issued for Morrison Springs July 7, 2022

Walton County – The Health Advisory is issued on July 7, 2022, for Morrison Springs. The Advisory was issued based on the criteria for fecal indicator bacteria. This should be considered a potential health risk to the bathing public and swimming is not recommended. Samples taken are above the public health threshold for fecal indicator bacteria. Water quality exceedances are based upon the US Environmental Protection.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Retired teacher creates paid training for Mobile youth

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Retired schoolteacher, Darlene Martin, has started a pilot program for students ages 10 to 18 in Mobile County called “Lead One, Teach One.” Martin’s program sponsors 20 students, 10 girls and 10 boys, around Mobile County for five weeks. The students are paid $10 an hour for up to 10 hours […]
MOBILE, AL
HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital gets national recognition for high-quality cardiovascular care

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The American Heart Association has awarded HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital for their commitment to stroke treatment. AHA gave out two “Get With The Guidelines” achievement awards for following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke, which in turn led to more lives saved, shorter recovery times, and less readmissions to the hospital.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Coast Guard rescues nine boaters two miles south of Pensacola Pass

Boat ran aground two miles south of Pensacola Pass. Update: From someone who was on the boat... Stephanie Bailey: To set the record straight we were 1 1/2 miles out when we impacted an unmarked shipwreck according to the Coast Guard! It ripped out the starboard rudder and prop shaft and we stared started taking on water, it sank in under 10 minutes! Hats off the Coast Guard for responding with urgency and pulling us all to safety!
PENSACOLA, FL
Baldwin County residents up in arms over plans for 2 subdivisions

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Opposition to two proposed subdivisions in Baldwin County drove over 100 people to the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Thursday, arguing the proposals weren’t compatible with the country lifestyle current residents of one area enjoy and that both areas lack infrastructure to support new development. The meeting became heated, with attendees often shouting at the commission. Both cases were eventually tabled, one without any public comment.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Body discovered near Johnson Beach in Perdido Key

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A body was discovered floating near Johnson Beach in Perdido Key Friday morning, according to Escambia County EMS. The body was discovered and reported by kayakers at around 10 a.m. The cause of death has yet to be determined. Escambia County EMS cannot confirm whether or not...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Lawsuit filed over mistaken demolition of family home in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jennifer Pulliam first told us about the destruction of her family property this past March. “I moved here when I was approximately ten years old,” Pulliam said. “This is my grandparents’ old homeplace. They bought it in 1965 and it’s been in our family ever since.” Now Pulliam is suing Mobile […]
Body found in Destin: Okaloosa Co. deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies were called to investigate after a body was found in Destin. The 61-year-old man was found Thursday, June 30, near a boardwalk at Harbor Boulevard in Destin. The man was homeless and deputies do not suspect foul play. Deputies believe the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Coast Guard rescues 9 boaters near Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Coast Guard Station Pensacola crew rescued nine boaters from the water on Saturday after their vessel sank about two miles south of Pensacola Pass, Fla. According to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland in News Orleans, watchstanders at Coast Guard...
PENSACOLA, FL

