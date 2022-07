MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames couldn’t believe what he was seeing. The Milwaukee Brewers shortstop had just taken a throw from right fielder Andrew McCutchen when he realized Pittsburgh’s Kevin Newman was trying to score the tying run all the way from first on Daniel Vogelbach’s two-out, ninth-inning single. “He really caught me off guard,” Adames said. “Obviously I thought he was not going.” But he didn’t let his surprise lead to panic. Adames easily threw out Newman at the plate to seal the Brewers’ 4-3 victory over the Pirates on Friday night.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO