ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford Courant

Energy supplier to quit Connecticut electric supplier market in $3M settlement resolving allegations it didn’t tell customers about rate information

By Stephen Singer, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QD5N2_0gWz5LNv00
A lineman works on power lines in 2020 Kassi Jackson/Hartford Courant/TNS

A Norwalk energy firm will exit Connecticut’s electric supplier market in a $3 million settlement resolving allegations it failed to publish money-saving rate information, state Attorney General William Tong and Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman said Wednesday.

Public Power, which was acquired by Vistra Group, a fund administrator and corporate service provider, failed to publish “next cycle rate” information, denying consumers the opportunity to switch to another supplier and avoid a rate increase, Tong and Coleman said.

As part of the agreement, Public Power and three related companies will exit the electric supplier market. A fourth company will exit the market in September. The state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority also was a party to the settlement.

Public Power and Vistra did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

Public Power withheld basic required rate information that consumers needed to make an informed choice, Tong said. Connecticut regulators gave the company an opportunity to correct that error, but it refused, he said.

“Consumers are entitled to timely and accurate information about electric rates,” Coleman said. “Public Power failed to provide the required transparency to its customers.”

Money from the settlement will be used to pay down accumulated, unpaid electric bills for hardship customers.

PURA discovered in 2018 that many third-party electric suppliers had failed to provide correctly “next cycle rate” information on customer bills that provides advance information about a rate change, and the opportunity to switch to a possibly lower-cost supplier.

Connecticut regulators and consumer protection officials have cracked down before on third-party electricity suppliers. In March 2020 electric suppliers were ordered to issue credits to about 100,000 customers as part of an investigation of rate violations. Credits issued by 22 third-party electric suppliers to ratepayers were the result of a decision by the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority following its investigation into amnesty for suppliers for the next cycle rate violations.

Third-party suppliers began business in Connecticut in response to markets that were deregulated in the late 1990s and early 2000s, allowing companies to compete with standard service offered by the state’s two regulated electric utilities, Eversource and United Illuminating. Complaints mounted about aggressive door-to-door sales pitches, violations of state and federal “Do Not Call” lists and misleading advertisements.

The General Assembly and then-Gov. Dannel P. Malloy enacted tougher regulations in 2014.

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com .

Comments / 4

A LC
3d ago

Ya cause you want EVERSOURCE to make the $$$ so they can line your pockets. Just like LAMONT AND BLUMENTHAL!!!

Reply
5
Related
utilitydive.com

Connecticut approves 3-year, $708M energy efficiency plan with focus on equity, affordability, decarbonization

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has approved a $708 million, three-year energy efficiency plan projected to generate $1.7 billion in total benefits and avoid 4.6 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions. The 2022-2024 Conservation and Load Management Plan focuses on equity, decarbonization and affordability, DEEP said in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Settlement forces electric companies out of Connecticut market

(The Center Square) – A parent company and three additional electric companies will be exiting the market in Connecticut, Attorney General William Tong said. A $3 million settlement, the attorney general announced, has been reached with Public Power to resolve litigation that the company did not publish next cycle rate information as required. The company also is to have alleged denying customers a chance to switch to another provider to avoid increased charges.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Electric Utilities#Consumer Counsel#Public Power#Vistra Group
thecentersquare.com

Financial firm expanding in Connecticut

(The Center Square) – Another financial tech firm is expanding in Connecticut. Oasis Pro Markets, a Darien-based fast-growing firm, plans to expand through the creation of 91 new jobs over the next four years, a release from the governor says. The firm currently employs 15, following the hiring of six new workers over the past two months.
CONNECTICUT STATE
bee-news.com

General DataComm – Part I of II

1984 was a good year for General DataComm Industries Inc. That year, the extraordinarily successful high-tech company moved to Middlebury, Connecticut. General DataComm, or “GDC” as it is usually called, bought the two Timex buildings on Park Road Extension and Straits Turnpike for $21.5 million. Timex, in turn leased back a part of the buildings and remained there until its new headquarters were completed at 555 Christian Road in 2001. It all began with a man and a vision.
MIDDLEBURY, CT
WTNH

Nyberg: America’s first hydro-powered distillery coming to Conn.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is soon to be home to America’s first hydro-powered distillery. The one-of-a-kind libation library will be located in East Hartford at the Hochman River Falls in the Burnside Village. Tonight News 8 met with Tomas Nenortas, the founder of Moxi on the Rocks. Nenortas developed the concept for […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Leaders Address Drivers' Motor Vehicle Tax Bill Complaints

We’re all feeling the pain at the pump. But for some drivers, their most recent motor vehicle tax bill is adding another punch. Lots of folks have called NBC Connecticut or commented on our posts frustrated that their bill has gone up this year, despite promised tax breaks. Assessors...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Few Answers to Connecticut’s Pandemic Pay Problems

Essential workers who caught COVID-19 on the job in Connecticut have so-far left millions in state compensation on the table as a $34 million assistance fund has gone virtually unused, according to the state comptroller. Lawmakers created the Connecticut Essential Worker COVID-19 Assistance Fund to provide financial help to residents who incurred out-of-pocket medical expenses or lost pay as a result of contracting COVID while working critical jobs between March 10, 2020 and July 20, 2021. The program can also provide up to $3,000 to assist the families with funeral expenses for an eligible worker who died as a result of the virus.
WTNH

Sikorsky Aircraft celebrates $2.3B deal to produce Blackhawk helicopters

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Sikorsky Aircraft is celebrating a new, multi-billion dollar deal with the U.S. Army on Friday. This contract with the army is an important deal, as it will trigger tax breaks for Sikorsky, officials stated. Governor Ned Lamont also worked out hefty incentives to keep the helicopter producers in Connecticut for at […]
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

How CT’s paid leave program backlog is impacting families

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s paid family and medical leave program, which provides wage replacement for those who need to take time away from work to address qualifying health or family concerns, changed this year. Connecticut is only one of a few states nationwide that has a paid leave, but since the program began […]
NBC Connecticut

Some Car Tax Bills Increase Despite Promised Relief

Major state tax cuts were supposed to mean relief for drivers, but not everyone is seeing lower car tax bills and some are getting hit with increases amid a rise in car values. “I thought that the car part of the tax was pretty steep,” said Michael LaRocque of Bristol....
Eyewitness News

Gas prices on the decline

MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - It’s been a little less painful at the pump lately. For several weeks, it’s gone down nearly 30-cents on average in Connecticut. Some gas is cheaper just by where you are exactly. Eyewitness News found a station in Watertown selling gas at $4.39. While...
WATERTOWN, CT
DoingItLocal

Merritt Parkway Shutdown In Norwalk

2022-07-09 @2:17pm–#Norwalk CT– #cttraffic– The Merritt Parkway is closed near exit 40 for what state police said is a ten car accident. They are sending EMS and tow truck down the wrong way on the northbound side. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had...
NORWALK, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy