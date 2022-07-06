ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Hotel guest, security guard robbed in North Houston, suspect sought

By FOX 26 Digital
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is asking for help identifying a man involved in the aggravated robbery of a hotel guest and security guard in north Houston. On June 8 around 5 p.m., a hotel guest was approached by a man while walking his dog outside a hotel on the...

Nolan Forsyth
3d ago

probably one of Houston's finest an illegal. Houston is over run with thousands of them and those more coming to sanctuary city Houston.

