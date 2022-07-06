Hotel guest, security guard robbed in North Houston, suspect sought
By FOX 26 Digital
fox26houston.com
3 days ago
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is asking for help identifying a man involved in the aggravated robbery of a hotel guest and security guard in north Houston. On June 8 around 5 p.m., a hotel guest was approached by a man while walking his dog outside a hotel on the...
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot in the head while sitting in a car behind a hotel in west Houston on Saturday morning, according the Houston Police Department. At about 1:29 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on the Katy Freeway near Highway 6 at a LaQuinta Inn.
According to Sgt. Jason Brown during a press briefing, the incident started around 6:30 p.m., at the Dollar General located at 2004 W FM 1960 in Houston. Brown states the employees called the police after the man was caught shoplifting and pushing a manager. Deputies responded to the call and a Harris County Seargent, and a 15-year veteran with the department spotted him just south of the Dollar General. At that point, the Seargent tried to stop the suspect but he fled on foot and made it about 100 yards before the officer caught up to him.
HOUSTON - An officer almost done with his shift for the evening was heading back to the police station Friday night when officials say he accidentally hit a pedestrian with his patrol vehicle. Investigators said around 10:45 p.m. the unidentified officer with the Houston Police Department was heading back to...
HOUSTON — A man was fatally shot during what Houston police are describing as a possible botched drug deal. The shooting happened at an apartment complex off 3950 Hollister Road in northwest Houston before 10 p.m. Friday. Police say they were responding to the shooting call when they discovered...
HOUSTON (CW39) — Constable Mark Herman’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a package off of a porch. Deputies responded to Harper Woods at Springwoods on June 16 after an unidentified woman was caught on surveillance video taking a package off of a front porch.
HOUSTON - Authorities need your help finding a Houston man, who officials say was last seen by family in May 2022. Darrell Bowers, 29, was reportedly last seen "by family" in the 3100 block of Gillespie around 2 p.m. on May 14. Bowers was last seen wearing a V-neck T-shirt and jeans and described as 6'2" weighing about 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Just after 10 am Saturday morning a Splendora Police K-9 Interdiction Unit was northbound on I-69 just passing Creekwood when a Chevrolet Impala came up on him at an excessive speed then suddenly slowed down. The officer stopped the vehicle and on approaching it did have an odor of marijuana. The driver identified as Joseph Dean Ketsdever, 37, of Louisiana was acting extremely nervous. As the officer began to search the vehicle he moved a 35-pound bag of Purina Dog Chow which was partially opened. As he lifted it he became immediately suspicious as the bag weighed over 50 pounds. As he began to look in the bag he found a trash bag covered in dog food. Inside that trash bag were 43 pounds of ecstasy with a street value of close to $250,000. Ketsdever was arrested and is charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. According to public records he has had prior arrests for the same offense.
BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Benjamin Benfer was severely hurt by a Baytown K9 officer in 2021 and is now filing a lawsuit against the Baytown Police Department. It happened after he and his girlfriend allegedly committed a minor traffic violation. February 14, 2021, is a night Benfer said he would...
MCTXSheriff Arrests Suspect by the Hair on His Chin. On Friday, February 11, 2022, at about 2:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Theft at the Tiffany & Company jewelry store located in the Market Street shopping district in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies learned…
HOUSTON - Authorities have located the mother of a 12-month-old baby who was found alone at an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Tuesday. According to Houston police and court records, Dana McGowan, 33, was taken into custody overnight for two felony warrants for DWI with a passenger under 15 years old from earlier this year and parole/probation violation. Detectives plan to interview her about the baby.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man wanted in the murder of his common-law wife has been arrested. Miguel Angel Gallegos, 23, had been on the loose since June, when 22-year-old Jael Romans Gonzalez was found unresponsive in an apartment at 10000 North Eldridge Parkway, near US-290 and Highway 6 in northwest Harris County.
HOUSTON — It’s been almost one week since 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in the Greenspoint area. On the night of July 3, Khamaya's mother, Kristena Watters, was driving her two kids home from getting ice cream when the shooting happened. As...
HOUSTON - A toddler tragically died Saturday after drowning in a swimming pool in northwest Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but investigators were called out to the 10200 block of Cascade Hills near Sam Houston Race Park. That's where officials said they found a toddler, believed to be about 3-years-old, unresponsive in a swimming pool.
