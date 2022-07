BLUE BELL, PA — The Columbus Organization announced the recent launch of a revolutionary approach to coordinating care for complex lives. Leveraging the strengths of the proprietary ACHIEVE Analytics™ data capture platform, The Columbus Organization is better able to predict which individuals are at greater risk of negative health outcomes and require immediate attention from the provider community. By then further leveraging the advantages of SharePoint® and communication across its entire clinical system, each of the nearly 500 Support Coordinators has the ability to call upon a team of experts in complex care for this population, to quickly improve their well-being and help them achieve their most meaningful life.

