Lompoc, CA

Lompoc Old Town Market kicks of Friday night

By Lompoc Record Staff Report
Lompoc Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLompoc's Old Town Market will make its debut Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m....

lompocrecord.com

News Channel 3-12

Evolving look to downtown Santa Barbara brings fresh opportunities and events to business owners and visitors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The look of Santa Barbara's downtown has been evolving since before the pandemic, but some of the most creative changes are taking place in real time. They were started during the pandemic with the quickly laid out design to the promenade featuring open-air restaurant areas and outside bars, live music and creative lighting.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Unique Opportunity TOMORROW at the Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The public has a unique opportunity tomorrow, July 9, to see the Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove up close and personal with City of Goleta Parks and Open Space Manager George Thompson. Thank you to the more than 50 people that came to the same event yesterday evening, July 7. George is looking forward to showing more community members the enhancements planned for this treasured Goleta location including a short walking tour. If you missed yesterday’s event, don’t worry, you can join us TOMORROW, Saturday, July 9, from 9:00 -11:00 a.m. To attend, meet us at the trailhead at the end of Santa Barbara Shores Drive.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

What’s Up at Fairview Gardens?

The old saw goes that if you want to make a million bucks farming, you should start with two million. That’s been the recent fate of Fairview Gardens, the 13-acre farm in Goleta that found itself on “the brink of a financial cliff” and took a “pause” to conserve resources in June. “We simply could not ask the community to continue to support ongoing operations without a long-term plan to reach financial sustainability,” the letter at the farm’s website reads.
GOLETA, CA
Lompoc Record

Scan the skies, laugh it up in Santa Barbara this weekend | Julia McHugh

Stargazing, laughing, listening to music – all are good for the soul and all are on tap in Santa Barbara this weekend. The monthly Star Parties at the Palmer Observatory at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History are back. Weather permitting, the free event allows you to view the heavens through the 20-inch RCOS Ritchey-Chrétien telescope, which can rotate 360-degrees through a 14-foot, 2,250-pound dome.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
santabarbaraca.com

New Restaurants in Santa Barbara

As far as we’re concerned, there’s always room for more good eats in our bountiful city surrounded by organic farms, family-run ranches, avocado and citrus orchards, and the seafood-rich Santa Barbara Channel. You’re definitely going to want to sample what these new Santa Barbara restaurants are cooking up with the ingredients of the season. From casual to refined and everything in between, this fresh crop of eateries is ripe for your restaurant picking!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Discovery Channel's Shark Week blimp, #WestShark, visits Santa Maria

Some may have noticed what looked like a large, inflated shark hovering overhead in Santa Maria on Friday. Credit the Discovery Channel, which is promoting Shark Week this month by sending the blimp up and down the West Coast. In honor of the annual aquatic predator-themed week of television programming,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
loveexploring.com

7 things you must do in Santa Barbara

The sun-soaked coast of Santa Barbara has plenty to offer, from outdoor adventures to dolphin spotting as well as experiencing the local culture and cuisine. Known as The American Riviera, Santa Barbara in California is idyllic in more ways than one. It’s home to some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, unrivalled dolphin spotting locations, and many celebrities including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It’s easy to see why too, with miles of cycle routes, some of California’s most popular restaurants and of course that near-guaranteed golden sunshine. Here’s what to do in this sought-after city.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

South County city selects location for homeless housing facility

Construction of 20 ‘cabins’ is currently underway, facility is anticipated to open its doors in late summer. – Following the City of Grover Beach’s acquisition of the property at 955 South 4th Street for homeless housing facility use in March, the Grover Beach City Council approved a ground lease agreement with 5 Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC) to develop and operate a future facility during the June 27 City Council Meeting. Based on 5CHC’s examination of several potential sites across the county, they determined that 955 South 4th Street was a viable location for this particular development.
GROVER BEACH, CA
The Atascadero News

The Show Must Go On

ATASCADERO — On the afternoon of July 1, around 24 hours after Sanborn Theatres officially took over as operator of Atascadero’s only movie theater, it reopened as Colony Cinemas. “We took possession of the keys around 2 [p.m.] on the 30th [of June], and we were open at...
ATASCADERO, CA
santabarbaraca.gov

Santa Barbara Street Pre-Construction Notice

City Street Operations will be paving a portion of Santa Barbara Street. Work is slated to begin in early July and anticipated to wrap up by the end of August. The project will be broken up into five phases. Work will encompass repairing failed sections of the road, lowering utilities, milling and paving and raising the utilities to grade.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

