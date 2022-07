It’s not a wash out for Wednesday, but expect some scattered showers and storms throughout today. As you drive into work this morning, be cautious that there could be ponding or flooding in low-lying areas and across certain roads. Remember not to drive through standing water on roads. There is a flood watch across all of Michiana as we continue to add to rain totals for the week.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO