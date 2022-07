Shreveport has had its share of bad publicity over the last few years, but when it comes to food, just about no city does it better. Seafood, barbecue, steaks, Mexican food; we do them all extremely well in Shreveport, but when it comes to "diner food", we can honestly boast that just about no one does it like we do!

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO