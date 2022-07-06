ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica on display in WV

By Amanda Barber
wfxrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIPLEY, W.Va. (WOWK) — From Wednesday to Friday, there will be a 50% scaled replica of the Tomb...

www.wfxrtv.com

wfxrtv.com

Little Caesars donates K-9 equipment to WV law enforcement agencies

(WOWK) — Various law enforcement agencies in West Virginia now have new equipment for K-9 officers thanks to the Little Caesars Pizza Paws campaign through VDM Management. Every year in April, Little Caesars runs a campaign and gives a portion of its proceeds to local law enforcement K-9s in West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to climb in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to climb for a third straight day in West Virginia, reaching a total of 285 on Friday. The hospitalizations – up 22 from the previous day – include 45 people in intensive care (up four) and 10 people on ventilators (up two), according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia’s weirdest town names

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain State has some unique place names, including international ones, ones that are just impossible to pronounce and some that are just plain weird. It would be almost impossible to compile all of the strange place names in the state, but here’s a list...
POLITICS
Ripley, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Ripley, WV
Metro News

West Virginia State Police graduates 26 cadets in 70th class

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police have a new set of members ready to work following graduation. The graduation ceremony for the 70th Cadet Class was held Friday at the West Virginia State Culture Center and featured 26 individuals. “This class we have here is a tight,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Almost heaven, West Virginia

John Denver died in an airplane crash in 1997 but his memory and music “Almost Heaven West Virginia” will live on forever. Even though he was born in New Mexico and grew up out west he had a special place in his heart for the hills of West Virginia. It is impossible to drive through West Virginia and not be fascinated with the beautiful scenery, farms, country roads, lakes and rivers.
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Overturned tractor trailer stalls traffic on W.Va. Turnpike

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A tractor trailer crash blocked lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike for hours Saturday night. According to Kanawha County Metro 911, the truck overturned around 5:30 p.m. According to the West Virginia Parkways Authority, no injuries were reported. One lane was opened to traffic...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice debuts Capitol Circle as newest route of West Virginia's Mountain Rides program

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony to announce the newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program – Capitol Circle – a scenic loop that will take travelers along Route 60 East through the southern portion of the state. Capitol Circle marks the second route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program, a collaborative partnership between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Tourism to designate and promote the Mountain State’s most scenic country roads. “This is a great day and a wonderful announcement,” Gov. Justice said. “I absolutely want to welcome...
CHARLESTON, WV
ourcommunitynow.com

West Virginia week in history - Johnnie Johnson

The son of a coal miner, Johnson grew up listening to ‘‘hillbilly’’ and big band music. He left West Virginia in 1941, during World War II, to work in a Detroit defense plant. He entered the Marines in 1943 as one of the first 1,500 African ...
POLITICS
WSAZ

Flash flooding impacts neighborhoods

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flooded roads and yards that look more like lakes have been the sight from multiple windows. High water has covered parts of several neighborhoods in our region Friday following flash flooding. Viewers from areas such as Milton, parts of Putnam County, and Cross Lanes have shared...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Downtown PKB: Downtown Parkersburg home to two new businesses

This past spring, two new businesses opened in downtown Parkersburg, just a couple doors apart on the 700 block of Market Street. The businesses have many things in common; locations, the time period they opened, co-owner and an excitement to bring something unique to the area. Both are great additions, and we are thrilled to have them in downtown. Read more to learn about each.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Funding announced for 5 West Virginia airport projects

ELKINS, W.Va. – Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $4,559,079 for five West Virginia airport projects from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The largest award of $2,523,585 goes to the Benedum Airport Authority for the North Central West Virginia Airport for a new taxiway and terminal tarmac. The funding for these projects will […]
ELKINS, WV
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
News Break
Politics
WWMT

Park in West Virginia building 'epic' pool

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTOV) — A park in West Virginia is getting ready to make a big splash next season with what officials are calling a destination pool. This is going to be an epic build for Marshall County and what we are going to build here at Grand Vue Park," said Craig White, who is the general manager at Grand View Park.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

FLASH FLOOD WARNING in effect until 11:15 p.m.

UPDATE (5:24 p.m.) A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the following areas: Northeastern Cabell County West Central Kanawha County Southeastern Mason County Southern Putnam County This warning will remain in effect until 11:15 p.m. UPDATE (4:40 p.m.) The SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Kanawha and Putnam Counties has been extended until 5:00 p.m. UPDATE […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

West Virginia State Police identify man killed yesterday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police released the identity and circumstances surrounding the shooting yesterday, July 6, at the intersection of Crossroads Mall and Rt. 19. West Virginia State Police have confirmed the man’s identity as Matthew Scott Jones, 36, of Culpeper, Virginia. Today, July 7, WVSP have made their official report […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Interstate 64 bridge on schedule to open to traffic this fall in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Construction of a new bridge on Interstate 64 is on schedule to open to traffic this fall, the West Virginia Department of Transportation said.The 1,400-foot Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge is part of a project to replace the current bridge over the Kanawha River between Nitro and St. Albans.The bridge is part of a $225 million project to widen I-64 to six lanes. It includes replacing the existing bridge and five others between Nitro and U.S. 35, the agency said.Cost of the bridge project is about $34.6 million.Construction of a second bridge, at a cost of about $18 million, is to start this fall and be finished by summer 2025.Ultimately, westbound traffic will use the new bridge, while the rebuilt existing bridge will be for eastbound traffic, the department said.
CHARLESTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams to lie in honor at US Capitol July 14

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Preparations are being made for West Virginia’s Hershel “Woody” Williams to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. West Virginia’s Congressional Delegation announced that Williams will lie in honor at the Capitol Rotunda starting at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 14. Woody Williams...
POLITICS

