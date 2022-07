GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Wisconsin State Patrol’s July Law of the Month reminds drivers that when speed increases, dangers on the roads increase. You’re probably not a racecar driver, and you’re not on a racetrack. The State Patrol is reminding drivers there’s no need for excessive speed on Wisconsin highways. Sergeant Clint Beck says speed-related crashes were up 10-percent across the state last year.

