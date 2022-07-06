Barre for Adults #11655, 50+years

Insomnia is a sleep disorder that can make it difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep. According to the National Sleep Foundation, up to 30% of adults in America suffer from some form of insomnia. There are many potential causes of insomnia, including stress, anxiety, depression, medications, and underlying medical conditions. While there are a number of treatments available for insomnia, such as medication or cognitive behavioral therapy, some people may also want to try meditation as a treatment option.
