Barre for Adults #11655, 50+years

These days, we all have tight schedules with little time to squeeze in a workout, let alone two strength training sessions per week plus a minimum or 150 minutes of low-intensity cardio or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic exercise, which are the physical activity guidelines for American adults suggested by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). One solution is to perform these two types of workouts in tandem, but is it better to split up or combine cardio and strength training when it comes to getting the most out of each?

WORKOUTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO