County: Apply for passports six months in advance

MOOSE, Wyo. — After the initial season of voluntary winter closures for bighorn sheep, the results from a survey of backcountry users have been released. An online survey conducted from April 11 to June 6 asked backcountry skiers and winter climbers to share their perspectives and knowledge in an effort to inform Grand Teton National Park’s Bighorn Sheep Winter Habitat Protection Plan. Orchestrated by Teton Backcountry Alliance, Teton Climbers’ Coalition, Winter Wildlands Alliance, Access Fund and American Alpine Club, the survey asked questions about respondents’ willingness to follow closures, suggested alternatives for protecting sheep habitat, recommendations for how skiers and climbers can work with agencies, comments on specific closure locations and observations of sheep in the backcountry.

MOOSE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO