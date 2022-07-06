ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

County: Apply for passports six months in advance

By Buckrail @ Caroline
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Wyo. — Passport processing times are taking longer than usual in Teton County, and residents are encouraged to plan a full six months in advance of potential travel. Current target processing times remain much longer than they were if a resident’s last application was more than three...

