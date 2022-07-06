Merriam police say missing 32-year-old woman found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Olathe, Kansas, said the person who was hit and killed by vehicles on Interstate 35 Wednesday night was a 15-year-old boy. Authorities did not release the boy's name. Police said officers were called at 9:16 p.m. to northbound Interstate 35 south of Santa...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say they've found the family of two girls found wandering Thursday afternoon. Police said the girls were found about 4:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Chestnut Circle. No other information was released.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a man was found dead on the side of the road. According to police, at about 4:45 a.m., they were called the area of 51st Street and Lawn Avenue after reports of someone lying in the street.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department identified the victim in a homicide Wednesday afternoon. According to police, 26-year-old Sir Raheem Knox was shot and killed near East 40th Terrace just before 2 p.m. The initial call came in as shots fired and was updated to a...
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - Harrisonville police are looking for two people wanted in connection with a strongarm robbery of two puppies from a woman at a Harrisonville gas station this week. Police said they are looking for Melanie and Donnell Mendez in connection with a Thursday incident in which a...
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — Platte County deputies say they have located a man and woman identified as people of interest in a homicide investigation. Deputies say 22-year-old McKayla Archambeau and 32-year-old Cordero Cervantes have been located out of state and are currently in police custody. Investigators from the Platte...
Two drivers suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening and a passenger suffered minor injuries in a crash Saturday morning in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 8 a.m. Saturday, a 42-year-old driver heading eastbound on North 600 Road pulled out from a stop sign...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal crash near Grass Pad Road in Platte County has closed part of 45 Highway from the Spur to Oberdiek Lane, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened about 5:15 p.m. Saturday and involved a car and a motorcycle. The...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 11:15 a.m. | The Missouri State Highway Patrol says no one was hurt, no shots were fired and no people were ever confirmed to be armed within the Western Missouri Medical Center hospital or premises Friday morning. Sgt. Bill Lowe said around 8:30 a.m. Monday,...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on Friday after a search warrant found meth and marijuana at a home in Southwest Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, July 8, officers with the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3100 block of SW 30th Terr. in connection with an ongoing investigation.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge agreed to reschedule the trial of a man accused of killing 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro. The trial for Ryson Ellis was scheduled to begin Monday. His attorneys asked for it to be delayed until December, and the judge agreed. Ellis is charged...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police want help to find a man and woman who allegedly stole a car on June 28 with a four-year-old child inside. The couple took the vehicle at 6:35 p.m. in the 7700 block of east 87th Street, according to police. The...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update | KCPD said the two girls' parents were located. Original story| Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located two young girls and need the public's help in finding a parent or guardian. KCPD said the two girls below were located at around 4:30 p.m. near...
AUBURN – Marian Purcaroiu, 40, of Independence, Mo., is charged in Nemaha County with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest on June 1. An arrest affidavit says a sheriff’s deputy clocked a Toyota Prius at 96 mph on Highway 136 and says the car accelerated to 124 mph after the deputy turned on the overhead lights of his patrol car.
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – An Ottawa woman has died after a single-vehicle crash on I-35 in Osage County. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Velma J. Kissinger, 64, of Ottawa, was traveling northbound on I-35 near milepost 164 when for unknown reasons the Dodge Caravan she was driving left the road and rolled.
