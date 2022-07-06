ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Chicago’s outperforming O’Hare International Airport and its workers deserve our thanks

By The Editorial Board, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
Passengers walk though Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport on April 18, 2022. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Many Chicagoans love to hate O’Hare International Airport. The world’s busiest airport — on and off and depending on how you count — can be crowded, clogged with traffic and, thanks to its home city’s notorious weather, hardly immune to delays. We’ve done our share of complaining over the years, especially about the much-delayed, overpriced boondoggle that was the extension of the airport’s people mover.

But the current reality, we’ve observed lately, is rather different. Even as air travel melts down across half the globe this summer, O’Hare has been doing very well.

And the 40,000-plus people who work there deserve some appreciation.

Consider what has been going on at peer airports. Last week, London’s Heathrow Airport told the airlines that fly in and out of the premiere British gateway that they needed to cancel dozens of flights because the airport was expecting more passengers than it thought it could handle. That wasn’t the airlines’ decision — but that of the airport itself, and at the last minute. Many urgent trips were disrupted and vacations ruined, and even those flights that took off were subject to general mayhem in the terminal.

Passengers reported hours of delays at security, chaos at check-in counters and long lines snaking well beyond terminal doors. The same thing happened in Paris, where France’s Civil Aviation Authority recently ordered a 17% reduction in flights from the flagship Charles de Gaulle Airport, which was beset by a firefighters strike among the other usual problems that French travelers know all too well by now.

And look at what happened closer to home at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. There, Chicago-based United Airlines decided to reduce flights not because of its own issues but primarily because of problems at that airport, a United hub. The airline has cut about 12% of its domestic schedule, effective as of July 1. The airline’s management said the reluctant pullback at EWR was due to invasive airport construction, air traffic control problems and other capacity constraints separate from issues within the airport itself. The action means that travelers out of Newark have less choice, remaining flights are likely to be fuller and fares no doubt will rise accordingly.

We’ve been frequent travelers at ORD this summer — and frequent droppers-off and pickers-up — and we haven’t seen any absurd check-in lines or egregious waits for security processing at O’Hare. The airport has been busy, but it has been functioning well. And that’s despite the increase in demand and the susceptibility to the same staffing issues that apply to other airports across the world. This is also in the face of plenty of ongoing construction as the airport reinvents itself for the next generation of air travel in the post-pandemic world.

Why is O’Hare doing better than its peers? Clearly, the airport’s size and experience have been helping. But many people don’t know that O’Hare now has more runways than any civilian airport in the world. And more well-positioned runways mean more flexibility as demand for flights increases.

We’re reaping the benefits of Runway 9C/27C, which was completed in November 2020, as well as the extension of 9R/27L, which was ready for its reopening in December 2021. O’Hare’s sets of parallel runways now are the envy of many airports around the world.

It’s true that arrival taxis can be so long you feel like you have landed in Wisconsin, but that 10 or 15 minutes on the ground is far better than being diverted in rough weather or never taking off at all. And travelers in Terminal 3 have had access to additional, newly constructed gates in the L Concourse, also easing delays.

We’re always open to hearing arguments for privatization, if that brings efficiencies and better service. But airports are, effectively, monopolies. British Airways cannot pull out of the privately owned Heathrow overnight, however much the airport might raise landing fees or mandate cuts to previously announced schedules. There are too many sunk costs. In Europe, privately owned airports have been desperately trying to recoup investors’ pandemic losses by raising all manner of fees on users already struggling with vastly increased airfares. Egregious drop-off fees now are common. So are tumult and employee unrest.

O’Hare has costly parking, for sure, but you still can come and go for free.

Overall, our assessment is that the big airport is one of the things the administration of Mayor Lori Lightfoot has done well, even in incredibly difficult circumstances. So it makes little sense for it not to remain under the city’s control.

O’Hare is unspeakably important to the economic engine that is Chicago, and we all benefit from its unique position as a hub for two of the nation’s three major legacy airlines, as well as the home of so many international and low-cost carriers. In a difficult industry, the airport has managed to fairly weigh the competing interests of these different stakeholders. And it has protected itself well against further industry shakedowns and mergers.

Of course, none of this would work without those 40,000 or so “badge holders,” mostly local people who load our luggage, direct planes on the ground, flip burgers and check in harried travelers.

They’ve mostly stayed on their tough jobs and done them well. Anyone traveling through O’Hare this summer season owes them a big debt of gratitude.

Especially in what has been a hellish summer for air travel almost everywhere else.

