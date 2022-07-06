ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Poehler-produced TV show to film in Kansas City

By Juan Cisneros
 2 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 04: Amy Poehler speaks onstage during Netflix FYSEE "Russian Doll" ATAS Official at Raleigh Studios Hollywood…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning,” a new show created by Emmy Award-winning actress Amy Poehler, is coming to Kansas City.

Poehler is joined by Scout Productions, the production company behind Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” which also filmed two seasons in Kansas City.

“We look forward to seeing our City featured again internationally as the new series, ’The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning,’  explores the beauty and complexities of major life transitions through the eyes of Kansas Citians,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

The new series is based on Margareta Magnusson’s book by the same title and will feature hour-long episodes.

“We are so excited to come back to Kansas City to film our new series,” Scout Productions’ David Collins and Michael Williams said.

“It was our first choice because we had such a great time on our last production. The support we received from the Kansas City Film Office and the City and its citizens was beyond amazing and makes it the perfect location for a first season show. Not to mention the barbecue!”

The Kansas City Public Library will have additional copies of Magnusson’s book available for checkout starting on July 18, as well as host special events around the show’s production.

Filming is expected to start later this summer.

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

