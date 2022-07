ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three men have been arrested after police said they stole more than 3,600 gallons of gasoline. Yoenny Garcia Ruiz, 26, and Yoanky Martinez Morata, 41, have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft. Alexi Otero, 49, has been charged with engaging in criminal activity. According to the Odessa Police Department, around 1:30 […]