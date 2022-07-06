Support Streetsblog L.A.’s Summer Fundraising Drive! Save the Date for 8/3 Streetsie Event!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Damien Newton
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwice a year, we ask Streetsblog readers throughout California to support Streetsblog through our donor drives. The summer fundraising drive is a little smaller than the end of year drive, but is no less crucial to our continued success and publication,. This year, we are aiming to raise $15,000...

la.streetsblog.org

point2homes.com

1952 El Dorado Drive, Acton, Los Angeles County, CA, 93510

Charming Acton home, great location. On approach, this home radiates happiness while beckoning you inside. Once inside, you are greeted with high ceilings & large living area coupled with the dining area. Anchored by a large fireplace, you can't help but picture your family gathered for the holidays. The kitchen offers ample storage, island w/seating & a large bay window that looks out to the beautiful backyard. The master suite is of good size with direct access to the backyard, large walk in closet & bathroom with soaking tub. The remaining bedrooms offer versatility for kids rooms, guest space or home office. The second bathroom offers dual sinks and shower/tub combo. The third is nicely appointed and can be accessed via the large laundry room that has convenient access to the back yard. Perhaps the crown jewel of the home, is the fantastic bonus room above the garage perfect for hosting epic game nights or to hang out with friends & family.
ACTON, CA
defpen

Anderson .Paak Opens Mexican Restaurant In Los Angeles

In the midst of his musical success alongside Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak has blossomed into a successful restaurant owner. Just last year, he opened his first restaurant, Taisho Japanese Restaurant & Bar, with his business partner, Christian Corben. This summer, it appears that Corben and Anderson .Paak have teamed up yet again to open up a restaurant across the street in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

7514 Quinn St, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90241

Don't miss out on this charming Orange Estates home! Property features a newly renovated kitchen, spacious living room, dining area, and incredible backyard. Not only is there a covered patio in the back yard, but also a detached studio which could be perfect for a gym, art studio, or a home office. The backyard is truly your own oasis complete with mature landscaping and beautiful well established flowers. One of the most desirable locations in Downey and only walking distance to Rio Hondo Golf Club, Furman Park, and Rio Hondo Elementary School.* Disclosure: One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a second living room *
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

These are the best apartments available for rent under $800 in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations to live in the United States despite the recent fall in population. It offers one of the most diverse living environments, and the city is so engaging that you will never run out of things to do. It boasts breathtaking landscapes, beautiful sand beaches, gorgeous mountains, and an amazing food scene.
Santa Clarita Radio

Golden Incident Breaks Out In Canyon Country

A Canyon Country brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, was quickly extinguished Saturday morning, impacting neighborhood traffic. Around 11 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders received reports of a brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, near Rainbow Glen and Gilbert Drives in Canyon Country, according to Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Holly Mitchell
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

SGV Connect: Bike Shop Owner and Former Newspaper Publisher Carlos Morales

This week’s SGV Connect features an interview with Carlos Morales of the Eastside Bike Club and Stan’s Bike Shop. Chris Greenspon asks about Carlos’ history as a carfree journalist and how bicycling saved his life. Longtime readers may remember that when Morales wasn’t publishing his byline with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting claims life of Rapper `Snoopy Blue’

LOS ANGELES – A man known as rapper Snoopy Blue was shot to death Saturday in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:35 a.m. in the 11600 block of South Central Avenue, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im. Officers called to the scene found the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Police, Mental Health Case Workers Sweep Illegal Encampments

Pasadena police, Park Safety specialists and Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health workers conducted sweeps of 13 illegal encampments of homeless people near freeway right-of-ways in Pasadena on Tuesday, according to a city report. The operations were spurred by “quality-of-life” issues — Interim Pasadena Chief of Police Jason Clawson...
PASADENA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Hometown Hero, LAPD Officer Jeff Briscoe Retires After 25 Years, Leaving His Legacy To LAPD Sons

Thirty-three year SCV Resident Jeff Briscoe was born and raised in Elyria, Ohio. Jeff headed out to California to live “The California Dream” at age 21 on his own with only gas money and a few survival items in his van. He soon started a career with So Cal Gas Company and worked his way eventually to a pipeline mechanic welder, but always had a dream of becoming a LAPD police officer.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Operation North Star nabs 192 fugitives in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES - Federal authorities announced 192 fugitives, gang members, sex offenders, and violent criminals were arrested in the greater Los Angeles area during a 30-day nationwide initiative called Operation North Star. The 192 arrests were among the 1,500 arrests of fugitives wanted for the "most serious, violent, and harmful"...
spectrumnews1.com

Dodgers celebrate Filipino Heritage Night as Saweetie throws out first pitch

LOS ANGELES — Grammy-nominated artist Saweetie threw out the first pitch during the Dodgers Filipino Heritage Night. Her mother is of Filipina and Chinese descent. The rapper is also half African American and has been an advocate for the Asian American community, including hosting business workshops for Asian entrepreneurs.
LOS ANGELES, CA

