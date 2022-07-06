ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley, CA

Mountain lion spends 24 hours prowling in Simi Valley resident's backyard

By Sid Garcia
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

The resident's surveillance camera caught the cat roaming around and even capturing a raccoon to eat.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Simi Valley neighborhood is on high alert after several mountain lions have been spotted roaming throughout their area.

In the most recent sighting, a cat was spotted prowling through a resident's backyard in the southeast area of Los Angeles and Sycamore drives.

"We had seen footage from the camera in the back that it had showed up around 7, and my wife opened up the back slider and made eye contact with the cat, and then slowly closed the door," said homeowner Jonathan Kline.

Kline told Eyewitness News the mountain lion stayed in their backyard for 24 hours. It left early Wednesday morning.

"The last footage we have of it was at 5 a.m.," said Kline. "Then, I went out and checked it at 6:30 with my heart pounding, hoping that I didn't find it. Because we've got some hiding places, a shed and lots of little hiding places."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11aYl1_0gWz17Fq00

Police told the couple they couldn't do anything unless the mountain lion attacked.

Animal control told ABC7 it doesn't handle mountain lion sightings, and state wildlife officials said they also couldn't do much since the cat didn't attack anyone or show any aggressive behavior toward people.

"People need to know to be vigilant or just be on the lookout, just be aware," said one resident.

"I was a little scared especially because I have two little ones at home," said resident Stephanie Molina. "We just made sure to stay inside the house."

Wildlife officials said they're aware of Tuesday's mountain lion sighting at the Kline residence.

They said the cat isn't collared - meaning it's not being tracked - and said it's appears to be a young mountain lion that may have lost its way and has hopefully moved on.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Golden Incident Breaks Out In Canyon Country

A Canyon Country brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, was quickly extinguished Saturday morning, impacting neighborhood traffic. Around 11 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders received reports of a brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, near Rainbow Glen and Gilbert Drives in Canyon Country, according to Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Keep Children and Pets Indoors.' Bear Spotted Roaming Azusa

A bear spotted wandering around Azusa late Thursday afternoon put residents on alert, as police asked homeowners to stay indoors until it could return to the forest. Azusa police posted an image to social media at 3:45 p.m. PST of a bear in the 500 block of E. Sierra Madre Avenue.
AZUSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Simi Valley, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Pets & Animals
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Simi Valley, CA
Lifestyle
ABC7

Anaheim woman severely injured when man throws powerful firework into home

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- An Anaheim woman was severely injured when someone threw a powerful firework into her home the morning after Independence Day. Ring video captures a man in a hoodie with his face obscured walking around the Viewpointe North condo development with a backpack around 5:40 a.m. on July 5. The sounds of breaking glass and a loud explosion are heard and he is seen quickly walking away as smoke drifts into the frame.
ANAHEIM, CA
point2homes.com

1952 El Dorado Drive, Acton, Los Angeles County, CA, 93510

Charming Acton home, great location. On approach, this home radiates happiness while beckoning you inside. Once inside, you are greeted with high ceilings & large living area coupled with the dining area. Anchored by a large fireplace, you can't help but picture your family gathered for the holidays. The kitchen offers ample storage, island w/seating & a large bay window that looks out to the beautiful backyard. The master suite is of good size with direct access to the backyard, large walk in closet & bathroom with soaking tub. The remaining bedrooms offer versatility for kids rooms, guest space or home office. The second bathroom offers dual sinks and shower/tub combo. The third is nicely appointed and can be accessed via the large laundry room that has convenient access to the back yard. Perhaps the crown jewel of the home, is the fantastic bonus room above the garage perfect for hosting epic game nights or to hang out with friends & family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Lions#Sycamore#Eyewitness News
Santa Clarita Radio

Castaic Brush Fire Breaks Out Near 5 Freeway

A Castaic brush fire broke out near the 5 Freeway Friday evening. The Castaic brush fire, named the Elsa Fire, was reported at about 9:25 p.m. Friday in the hills east of the 5 Freeway near Parker Road , according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. As...
CASTAIC, CA
NBC Los Angeles

6-Year-Old Ventura Girl Dies in Fourth of July Parade Accident

A 6-year-old girl from Ventura died Monday after an Independence Day parade accident in North Dakota, officials said. Mabel Aksay was riding on a float heading to the city of Mandan's Fourth of July parade when she fell off and was struck by one of the trailer's tires. Officers said...
VENTURA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS News

California Highway Patrol investigates Garden Grove freeway death

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death at a freeway off-ramp Saturday in Garden Grove, authorities said. The death was reported at about 10:30 a.m. at the Goldenwest Street off-ramp to the eastbound 22 Freeway, the CHP said. A representative from the Los Angeles County coroner's office was called...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
TheDailyBeast

Cops: California Man Dies After Letting Off Fourth of July Firework in His Hand

A man from a Los Angeles suburb has succumbed to severe torso injuries after lighting an illegal firework in a front lawn on the Fourth of July, city officials said in a Tuesday news release. Police in Montebello got a call around 6:30 p.m. about a 42-year-old man injured from setting off what they said was a “high powered, mortar type, aerial firework” in his hands. He later died in a hospital. “This tragic accident and death was avoidable and serves as an unfortunate and grim reminder of the danger posed by illegal and high power fireworks,” the city said in its release. In a separate but similar incident the same day, another man from a Los Angeles suburb suffered burns and lacerations on his arms and face after a firework exploded in his face, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where is expected to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
visitventuraca.com

What Can I Do in Ventura if I’m Having a Bachelor-Bachelorette Party?￼

What Can I Do in Ventura if I’m Having a Bachelor-Bachelorette Party? Think Outside the Box. Weddings are cause for celebration, and not just for the soon-to-be newlyweds. It may be your friends’ wedding, but who says you bachelorettes and bachelors can’t live it up in Ventura as if it’s your wedding, without the expense and the timetable stress (though you should probably show up for the wedding.)? Ventura has live music (more often than not, cover free), golf, impossibly innovative craft breweries and wineries, night life (from bar dancing to cocktails around a Polynesian firepit), and – how do we put this delicately? – places to shake off the aftermath (brunches and spas).
VENTURA, CA
Key News Network

Brush Fire Burns in Castaic Near Detention Center

Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a brush fire on Friday, July 8, around 9:15 p.m. on the hillside near the 5 Freeway and Parker Road Exit in the unincorporated community of Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County. When units arrived,...
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
125K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy