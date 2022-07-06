ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Forge, PA

George Washington The Revolutionary: The Washington Memorial Heritage to Host A Special “Lead Like George” Forum

By Denise Kovalevich
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

VALLEY FORGE, PA — On the heels of Independence Day, The Washington Memorial Heritage and David Cross and Indispensable Leadership (LLC) are celebrating with a special “Lead Like George” Leadership Forum on Thursday, July 14 at 6 PM. “Washington Crossing the Delaware/Getting Unstuck,” which is Cross’ most popular seminar about how...

