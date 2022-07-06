ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Three Wimbledon security guards arrested after alleged fight on grounds

By Tobi Thomas
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7d7R_0gWz0u1300
One security guard was said to have accused his colleague of taking a three-hour-long break before the fight broke out.

Three of Wimbledon’s security guards have been arrested after an alleged fight between them within the grounds of the grand slam tennis tournament.

The altercation on Friday took place between guards working for Knights Group Security, the company contracted to provide security services to Wimbledon.

The alleged fight, said to have taken place in front of fans, reportedly broke out after one worker accused his colleague of taking a three-hour-long break.

It was broken up by Metropolitan police officers, who arrested the three men and took them into custody. There have been no reports of any injuries, and the men have been bailed until late July.

During the fight, one fan who witnessed the event was heard saying: “Someone call security!”

One company insider described the altercation as “embarrassing”.

They added: “To have a fight in front of fans is not a good look. It has damaged the company’s reputation. I can’t believe they did that.”

A spokesperson for the Met said: “At 2pm on Friday, 1 July, officers on duty at the Wimbledon tennis championships were alerted to an altercation within the grounds.

“Officers attended and three men working at the event were arrested on suspicion of affray.

“There were no reports of any injuries. They were taken into custody and were later bailed until a date in late July.”

Security services at the tournament have been provided by Carlisle Security Services and Knights Group Security since 2020. Knights Group Security provide security managers and safety stewards inside the tournament’s grounds.

Knights Group Security have been approached for comment.

Wimbledon declined to comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The US supreme court is turning the constitution into a suicide pact

To paraphrase the great US supreme court justice Robert H Jackson, the US constitution should not be read as a suicide pact. That seemingly obvious bit of wisdom appears lost on the present court. Over the course of the past week, the court handed down three landmark decisions, each disastrous in its own right. But taken together they reveal a dangerously hidebound court intent on turning the constitution into an instrument of obstruction, a formidable obstacle to solving some of the nation’s most pressing problems.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Three Wimbledon Security Guards Arrested After Brawl Over Lengthy Breaks

The spectators at this year’s Wimbledon have been creating headlines with their bad behavior—now the security staff are getting in on the act, too. Three security guards at the All England Club were arrested Friday after allegedly getting into a fight in front of fans when one of the staff accused another of taking a three-hour-long break. Metropolitan Police officers broke up the brawl and took the men into custody. Witnesses to the bust-up said someone shouted: “Someone call security!” An unnamed insider at Knights Group Security, the contractor which provides Wimbledon’s security, called the incident “embarrassing,” The Guardian reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon Tennis#Security Guards#Fight On#Knights Group Security
The Guardian

Taliban excavates founding leader’s car, buried to escape US troops

The Taliban have dug up a white Toyota used by their founding leader, Mullah Mohammad Omar, to escape into hiding in southern Afghanistan after the US invasion. Senior officials have called for the vehicle to be put on display at the national museum in Kabul. It already houses the cars and coaches of former kings and prime ministers, including one with bulletproof glass fragmented by an assassination attempt.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

The brutal US abortion ruling is a potential death sentence for all pregnant women

To mitigate the shock, perhaps, or because people believed it, one thing said in the immediate wake of the overturning of Roe v Wade was that for much of the US, not a great deal would change. Symbolically, of course, it was horrific, potentially prefiguring a larger swing by the supreme court against civil rights. Practically, however, abortion limits across large swaths of the country were already so severe, and the availability of clinics so reduced, that it raised the question of how much difference would this make anyway.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Beast

Right-Wing Truckers’ Leader Gets Arrested While Protesting Non-Existent COVID Mandates in D.C.

The leader of the right-wing and COVID anti-vax 1776 Restoration Movement—formerly called The People’s Convoy—was arrested near the National Mall on Wednesday after his group came to town protesting non-existent mandates. Far-right Proud Boy member and leader David “Santa” Riddell was taken into custody for a warrant out of Maryland, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers told The Daily Beast on scene. “He was placed under arrest for the arrest warrant that he had issued for him,” D.C. Metropolitan Police assistant chief Jeffery Carroll told The Daily Beast. “We can’t allow somebody out here with an arrest warrant.” D.C. Metropolitan Police also impounded Riddell’s black big rig. The arrest follows the group’s July 4 “attack” on D.C. area highways, where they blocked traffic in upwards of three lanes in each direction on major highways.
MARYLAND STATE
The Guardian

New Zealand to embark on world’s largest feral predator eradication

New Zealand conservationists are embarking on the largest attempt ever made to eradicate introduced predators from an inhabited island. Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research, a crown research institute, has signed a $2.8m partnership with Rakiura/Stewart Island’s conservation group, Predator Free Rakiura, to eradicate predators including possums, rats, feral cats and hedgehogs over the next four years.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

348K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy