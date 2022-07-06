Three Wimbledon security guards arrested after alleged fight on grounds

One security guard was said to have accused his colleague of taking a three-hour-long break before the fight broke out.

Three of Wimbledon’s security guards have been arrested after an alleged fight between them within the grounds of the grand slam tennis tournament.

The altercation on Friday took place between guards working for Knights Group Security, the company contracted to provide security services to Wimbledon.

The alleged fight, said to have taken place in front of fans, reportedly broke out after one worker accused his colleague of taking a three-hour-long break.

It was broken up by Metropolitan police officers, who arrested the three men and took them into custody. There have been no reports of any injuries, and the men have been bailed until late July.

During the fight, one fan who witnessed the event was heard saying: “Someone call security!”

One company insider described the altercation as “embarrassing”.

They added: “To have a fight in front of fans is not a good look. It has damaged the company’s reputation. I can’t believe they did that.”

A spokesperson for the Met said: “At 2pm on Friday, 1 July, officers on duty at the Wimbledon tennis championships were alerted to an altercation within the grounds.

“Officers attended and three men working at the event were arrested on suspicion of affray.

“There were no reports of any injuries. They were taken into custody and were later bailed until a date in late July.”

Security services at the tournament have been provided by Carlisle Security Services and Knights Group Security since 2020. Knights Group Security provide security managers and safety stewards inside the tournament’s grounds.

Knights Group Security have been approached for comment.

Wimbledon declined to comment.