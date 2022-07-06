Production on Lorene Ramsey Documentary Underway This Week

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — She’s been in that gym at Illinois Central College thousands of times.

But this is the first time former coach Lorene Ramsey walked into the gym bearing her name to be interviewed for a documentary. The Hall of Fame coach Ramsey is the subject of a documentary focusing on her life in athletics.

Filming for the project began in earnest on Wednesday with Ramsey as one of the interview subjects. Former ICC player Melissa Gordon of Abingdon is the executive producer and is working with Peoria production company Hoop House Creative on the project.

“I feel like she’s very deserving of a documentary,” Gordon during production at Ramsey Gymnasium on Wednesday. “Everyone coming together and showing their appreciation for her and how she’s impacted their lives.”

Gordon plans on doing over 50 interviews this week and hopes to have a finished product sometime this winter. She’d like to have a premiere party at ICC during the basketball season.

“It’s developed into all of this,” Ramsey said. “I never expected all of this.”

Ramsey, a pioneer in women’s athletics, started the women’s basketball, softball and volleyball programs at ICC. She won seven national titles, two in softball and five in basketball, during her 34-year career at ICC.

She was a four-sport athlete at Illinois State University.

